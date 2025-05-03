For Easy Homemade Whipped Cream, Reach For This Type Of Coffee Maker

Although it's easy to find canned whipped cream at the supermarket, there's a reason well-known chefs like Ina Garten refuse to buy this ingredient at the store. The flavor of the store-bought version just can't hold a candle to that of homemade. Fresh whipped cream only requires heavy cream and sugar, and you can make it in just five minutes. A few minutes to get soft, fluffy whipped cream that isn't overly sweet? Seems like a no-brainer. Most people use a mixer, a hand-held whisk, or a mason jar, but you can also use a French press for quick, delicious results.

To make whipped cream in a French press, all you have to do is add 1 cup of heavy cream to the coffee maker and then push and pull the plunger for three to five minutes until the cream starts to get firmer. Then, add sugar for a bit of sweetness. It's possible to personalize the recipe by adding vanilla or cinnamon. After sweetening the cream, decide whether it has the desired texture. If it doesn't, give it more firmness by pushing the plunger for another minute or so.

With relatively little effort, you'll have easy homemade whipped cream that will elevate any dessert or help you make fluffier mashed potatoes. Once you start making it on your own and realize how simple the recipe is (especially with the French press), you'll likely follow the footsteps of the Barefoot Contesa and say goodbye to canned whipped cream.