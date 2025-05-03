For Easy Homemade Whipped Cream, Reach For This Type Of Coffee Maker
Although it's easy to find canned whipped cream at the supermarket, there's a reason well-known chefs like Ina Garten refuse to buy this ingredient at the store. The flavor of the store-bought version just can't hold a candle to that of homemade. Fresh whipped cream only requires heavy cream and sugar, and you can make it in just five minutes. A few minutes to get soft, fluffy whipped cream that isn't overly sweet? Seems like a no-brainer. Most people use a mixer, a hand-held whisk, or a mason jar, but you can also use a French press for quick, delicious results.
To make whipped cream in a French press, all you have to do is add 1 cup of heavy cream to the coffee maker and then push and pull the plunger for three to five minutes until the cream starts to get firmer. Then, add sugar for a bit of sweetness. It's possible to personalize the recipe by adding vanilla or cinnamon. After sweetening the cream, decide whether it has the desired texture. If it doesn't, give it more firmness by pushing the plunger for another minute or so.
With relatively little effort, you'll have easy homemade whipped cream that will elevate any dessert or help you make fluffier mashed potatoes. Once you start making it on your own and realize how simple the recipe is (especially with the French press), you'll likely follow the footsteps of the Barefoot Contesa and say goodbye to canned whipped cream.
Things to consider when making whipped cream with a French press
No method is perfect, so there are things you should consider before using a French press for fresh whipped cream. Even though some people say this method takes less work than whisking by hand or shaking a jar, it still requires a bit of elbow grease. Switching arms lets you rest if you get tired — but it's a good mini-workout as well. Be careful not to add too much heavy cream, as this can make pumping harder and keep the cream from thickening correctly.
The French press method is best used for a soft peak texture. If you want medium peaks or stiff peaks, it'll take more pumping to get the right whipped cream texture. That said, the method is good for avoiding over-whipping the cream, a common mistake which can give it a grainy texture.
No matter what texture you want, it's a good idea to put the heavy cream in the fridge before you whip it. Starting with a slightly more solid texture will help make the process faster and result in better consistency. Remember to put the whipped cream in the fridge after (if you don't eat it all in one-go, that is), since this fresh ingredient only lasts around 24 hours at room temperature before it begins to curdle. Besides these small considerations, we love this hack.