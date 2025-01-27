The Unexpected Ingredient You Need For Fluffier Mashed Potatoes

The secret ingredient that makes fluffy mashed potatoes even fluffier is the same secret to a fluffier cake: whipped cream. No, not the sweet kind you find in the grocery store freezer section. We're talking homemade, sugarless whipped cream made from heavy cream. The idea comes from French Chantilly potatoes, which are fluffy mashed potatoes baked in a casserole dish until they have a golden top. Simply add the whipped cream to the potatoes when you mix the butter, potatoes, and seasonings and you're prepped for potato-flavored clouds on your dinner table.

You can multitask by making the whipped cream while the potatoes boil. Put a cup of cold heavy cream in a large bowl. Either with a stand or hand mixer, beat the cold cream for three to five minutes or until stiff peaks form. You could grab a whisk and use your strength to whip the cream, but using a mixer makes it easier on your arms.

Set the whipped cream in the refrigerator until you need it. Then, get back to the potatoes. Once they're boiled, mashed, and seasoned with salt and the herbs of your choice, get the whipped cream out. Put ⅓ of the cream into the potatoes and gently fold it in. Now add the rest of the whipped cream and gently fold that in.