Here's How Long Whipped Cream Is Good For After Opening

Whipped cream stirred into a dessert gives it a light, lifted texture, while whipped cream on top of a dessert makes it feel playful and indulgent. You can use whipped cream to top dessert nachos, dress a hot chocolate, or garnish apple pie. Whether you make whipped cream by hand or buy it from the store in a tub or aerosol bottle, this dairy product has an expiry date. Even if you keep things quick and simple and buy your whipped cream in a pressurized can, the clock starts ticking on it as soon as you open it. Here's how long you have before whipped cream can start to go bad.

Whipped cream or whipped topping that comes in a tub or plastic container, like Cool Whip, is good for up to 10 days after opening, as long as it stays refrigerated, and isn't left out on the counter for more than two hours. (If you leave it out in a warm kitchen, it likely won't even last that long before starting to melt.) Aerosol whipped cream, like Reddi-wip or Dream Whip, can last for up to three months in the fridge. This longer shelf-life is due to the packaging, with the pressure inside the can keeping the ingredients stable for longer.