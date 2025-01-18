Here's How Long Whipped Cream Is Good For After Opening
Whipped cream stirred into a dessert gives it a light, lifted texture, while whipped cream on top of a dessert makes it feel playful and indulgent. You can use whipped cream to top dessert nachos, dress a hot chocolate, or garnish apple pie. Whether you make whipped cream by hand or buy it from the store in a tub or aerosol bottle, this dairy product has an expiry date. Even if you keep things quick and simple and buy your whipped cream in a pressurized can, the clock starts ticking on it as soon as you open it. Here's how long you have before whipped cream can start to go bad.
Whipped cream or whipped topping that comes in a tub or plastic container, like Cool Whip, is good for up to 10 days after opening, as long as it stays refrigerated, and isn't left out on the counter for more than two hours. (If you leave it out in a warm kitchen, it likely won't even last that long before starting to melt.) Aerosol whipped cream, like Reddi-wip or Dream Whip, can last for up to three months in the fridge. This longer shelf-life is due to the packaging, with the pressure inside the can keeping the ingredients stable for longer.
How to properly store whipped cream
Whipped cream is highly perishable. Not only can it spoil if left out for too long homemade whipped cream can start to curdle in less than 24 hours if not kept in the fridge. However, aerosol whipped cream is a lot more stable, right? No need to worry about timing or storage? Wrong. Aerosol whipped cream should also be kept in the fridge, if possible near the back where it's coldest. Don't keep your aerosol can in the fridge door, where temperature fluctuations can do a number on products stored there.
It's also important to clean the nozzle of your aerated can — but not with your tongue or mouth. We know it's tempting to lick up that extra bit of whipped cream that sticks to the top of the dispenser, but for food safety reasons, try to refrain. You also shouldn't use dirty utensils when dipping into a tub of whipped cream — this includes spoons that have touched other foods or been in your mouth — as this can introduce bacteria to the whole tub.
Signs your whipped cream has gone bad
You can trust your senses when it comes to determining whether or not your whipped cream has gone bad, even if it's still within its expiration window. If you buy your whipped cream in a plastic container, you'll notice right away if it starts to separate, as puddles of liquid will form in the cream.
If you're using an aerosol can, the first sign you might notice is discoloration when you squeeze out your whipped cream. The one unmistakable indicator that your whipped cream must be thrown out, though, is the appearance of mold. Get rid of your aerosol if you notice mold growing on the nozzle, as this will transfer to the cream when serving.
Changes in smell and taste can be more subtle. Hopefully, you won't put whipped cream in your mouth after noticing a bad odor coming from the container or dispensing tip, but sometimes you don't smell the sour scent right away. If you taste it, though, the gag-worthy flavor should motivate you to throw it out.