The Key Topping You Need For Dessert Nachos
A cheesy plate of nachos reign supreme for me whether as an appetizer, a heartier version (that can be a full meal), a restaurant item, or a fast-food choice – pretty much in any capacity. I absolutely love them. For some reason, I hardly ever, if ever, had heard of dessert nachos. Where have I been?
I love the idea (though it seems kind of sacrilegious) of making the classic savory dish loaded with my favorite toppings into a unique dessert. I was down for something new, and it did not disappoint. I'm thoroughly excited to share that I was able to experiment a little and found the perfect combination of toppings by trying a few recipes I found online while also using a friend's suggestion.
Personally, I felt like they weren't all that, and I didn't get the hype at first. I came across some chocolate covered pretzels, which I crushed and threw on top. I'm telling y'all, my mind was blown! It gave me everything I was looking for, plus some. Dessert nachos typically have cinnamon-dusted tortilla chips, layers of fresh fruit, drizzled chocolate, caramel sauce, and whipped cream; so they already pack a flavorful punch. This is next level, though. You need the pretzels. I tried just regular, salted pretzels, and they worked even better because it was such a drastic taste difference. Let's get into how I just upped your game for your next get-together with how to make the best dessert nachos out there.
The best dessert nachos combine salty with sweet
Salt is an unsung hero in the world of desserts, particularly when it comes to amplifying sweet flavors (like with these potato chip cookies). It makes chocolate richer, caramel more decadent, and fruit flavors like strawberry or banana taste brighter. Crushed pretzels are what's going to add an element of saltiness. When mixed into these dessert nachos, the salt on the pretzels brings balance, helping to tone down all of the sweet sauces on your plate that can overwhelm your palate. Each piece of pretzel adds just enough salt to the mix without overpowering the other ingredients. If you're looking to add dimension to a dessert that can sometimes feel one-note, crushed pretzels are the ideal addition.
Texture is just as important as taste. Dessert nachos rely on the layers of toppings for a fun, interactive eating experience, but they can often become overly soft or soggy with too many liquid toppings like chocolate syrup or whipped cream. Crushed pretzels solve this problem by adding a firm, crunchy layer that holds up well against softer ingredients like ice cream or whipped cream.
Pretzels also bring a rough, uneven surface that sauces love to cling to, capturing bits of melted chocolate or caramel. To improve the flavor even further, consider toasting the pretzels slightly before crushing them. This step brings out their nutty taste, adding an unexpected roasted element that pairs beautifully with the sweetness of the nachos.
The best dessert nachos recipe
To create the best dessert nachos, start with cinnamon-sugar-coated tortilla chips, either homemade by baking fresh tortillas or store-bought for convenience. Layer the chips with a drizzle of melted chocolate (milk and white chocolate work best for this recipe) and creamy caramel sauce. Don't skip any chips!
Add a few dollops of whipped cream, a sprinkle of crushed nuts for texture (I went with macadamia, but any variety should work fine), and fresh berries for a pop of color and tanginess. Take 1 cup of strawberries, ½ cup of blueberries, ½ cup of raspberries, and a handful of cherries and chop everything into small pieces. I like them better this way than medium-sized chunks. I don't get too much of any one ingredient when I do it like this.
For an extra touch, top your nachos with a scoop or two of vanilla ice cream, which melts into the warm layers. When you're all done, gently crush some salted pretzels, and sprinkle them across the top. You're welcome.