The Key Topping You Need For Dessert Nachos

A cheesy plate of nachos reign supreme for me whether as an appetizer, a heartier version (that can be a full meal), a restaurant item, or a fast-food choice – pretty much in any capacity. I absolutely love them. For some reason, I hardly ever, if ever, had heard of dessert nachos. Where have I been?

I love the idea (though it seems kind of sacrilegious) of making the classic savory dish loaded with my favorite toppings into a unique dessert. I was down for something new, and it did not disappoint. I'm thoroughly excited to share that I was able to experiment a little and found the perfect combination of toppings by trying a few recipes I found online while also using a friend's suggestion.

Personally, I felt like they weren't all that, and I didn't get the hype at first. I came across some chocolate covered pretzels, which I crushed and threw on top. I'm telling y'all, my mind was blown! It gave me everything I was looking for, plus some. Dessert nachos typically have cinnamon-dusted tortilla chips, layers of fresh fruit, drizzled chocolate, caramel sauce, and whipped cream; so they already pack a flavorful punch. This is next level, though. You need the pretzels. I tried just regular, salted pretzels, and they worked even better because it was such a drastic taste difference. Let's get into how I just upped your game for your next get-together with how to make the best dessert nachos out there.