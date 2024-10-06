This Taco Bell Nachos BellGrande Hack Is A Game Changer
While many lovers of Taco Bell prefer sticking to their tried-and-true orders, others enjoy trying everything that the restaurant offers –both on and off the official menu. This pursuit often leads fans to look for ways to alter items to create a more unique dining experience. This is possible for the Nachos BellGrande, a fan favorite of Taco Bell regulars for decades. While the standard version of Nachos BellGrande can get the job done, interesting change-ups to the beloved Taco Bell classic can be real game changers.
If there's one thing some people dislike about the Nachos BellGrande, it's the consistency of the chips beneath all the toppings that come with it. So, to avoid this, ordering the chips on the side and using the toppings as a dip could be the trick you've been waiting for. And there are fun alterations you can make to reinvigorate your NBG orders moving forward.
The best upgrades for Taco Bell's Nachos BellGrande
Turning NBG into a chip-and-dip dish has become a very popular move on TikTok, where some users, such as @seasoningwithshy, have also noted that substituting refried beans for rice in the dip properly shakes the dish up.
@seasoningwithshy
Taco Bell hack. 🤪 #nachobellgrande #tacobellhack #seasoningwithshy #foodlover #foodie #foodtiktok #nachos #dip #recipieideas #dinnerideas
Plus, getting the chips on the side allows for more room in the bowl for adding jalapeños for extra spice, and it pairs nicely with all the original ingredients. If pepper coins are a bit too heavy, however, you can also just request Taco Bell's creamy jalapeño sauce (as found in the quesadillas) to get similar spicy results.
Alternatively, if you aren't a fan of Taco Bell's ground beef or refried beans but still want some protein in your meal, you could request steak or chicken in your Nachos BellGrande to add a brand new element to the meal. Even adding TB's guacamole, while not contributing much in the way of protein, can help make the Nachos BellGrande a more filling and complete meal than you ever thought possible.