The Sweet Ingredient That Ina Garten Won't Buy Store-Bought
In a world that prefers fully prepared meals conveniently delivered to the front door, there are some items that taste best when made from scratch — absolutely zero shortcuts allowed. Ina Garten recently shared her opinions about foods that people can buy at the store for quick convenience and other staples that are worth the time and energy to make at home in an Instagram clip with Williams-Sonoma. One item that the culinary icon believes is best when homemade is a popular dessert topping.
"Store-bought is not fine," Garten says of whipped cream. "Whipped cream is so easy to make yourself. Don't buy it store-bought in a can. I have no idea what's in there." According to Reddi-Wip, a can of the company's Original Dairy Whipped Topping contains cream, sugar, nonfat milk, and water along with corn syrup, carrageenan, monoglycerides, and diglycerides, for preservation. It works in a pinch, but Garten prefers to make her own whipped cream using a few simple ingredients.
How to Make Whipped Cream by Hand
Heavy cream, also called "heavy whipping cream," is the secret ingredient to a fluffy, creamy, and indulgent homemade whipped cream. Unlike half and half, whole milk, and other milk varieties, heavy cream contains a minimum of 36% milkfat, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. This higher fat percentage adds structure and allows the cream to hold its sturdy shape.
To make whipped cream at home, you'll need a standing mixer with the whisk attachment, heavy cream, vanilla extract, and sugar. "Whip it until it's little soft peaks," Garten explains. Depending on how much heavy cream you're whipping, this can take anywhere from 2 to 5 minutes. When you notice the liquid cream has a semi-solid, mousse-like texture that can stand on its own, you're ready to "add some sugar and vanilla," Garten says. Whip the mixture for another 30 to 60 seconds, and you're done.
For a little variation, use almond extract instead of vanilla extract, or try powdered sugar in place of granulated sugar. Homemade whipped cream has a short shelf life, so store it in an airtight container in the back of the fridge to prolong it. For some more helpful tips and tricks, be sure to check out what brand of butter Ina Garten swears by.