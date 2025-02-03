The Sweet Ingredient That Ina Garten Won't Buy Store-Bought

Heavy cream, also called "heavy whipping cream," is the secret ingredient to a fluffy, creamy, and indulgent homemade whipped cream. Unlike half and half, whole milk, and other milk varieties, heavy cream contains a minimum of 36% milkfat, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. This higher fat percentage adds structure and allows the cream to hold its sturdy shape.

To make whipped cream at home, you'll need a standing mixer with the whisk attachment, heavy cream, vanilla extract, and sugar. "Whip it until it's little soft peaks," Garten explains. Depending on how much heavy cream you're whipping, this can take anywhere from 2 to 5 minutes. When you notice the liquid cream has a semi-solid, mousse-like texture that can stand on its own, you're ready to "add some sugar and vanilla," Garten says. Whip the mixture for another 30 to 60 seconds, and you're done.

For a little variation, use almond extract instead of vanilla extract, or try powdered sugar in place of granulated sugar. Homemade whipped cream has a short shelf life, so store it in an airtight container in the back of the fridge to prolong it. For some more helpful tips and tricks, be sure to check out what brand of butter Ina Garten swears by.