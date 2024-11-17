The Brand Of Butter Ina Garten Always Keeps In Her Kitchen
If you found yourself in a yuppie version of the movie "Speed," where a bomb would go off if you didn't host the perfect dinner party, Ina Garten with her classic shrimp cocktail recipe would be the first number on your call list. Across the course of her almost 50-year career, the personality behind the Barefoot Contessa brand has become one of the most trusted names in cooking and hospitality. Carrying herself with unflappable grace and unshowy competence, she patiently ushers prospective hosts and hostesses through each recipe like she's talking an emergency pilot through landing a commercial aircraft.
The fact that Garten prioritizes richness and flavor over other concerns may rub some nutritionists the wrong way, but if you ask us, it just reinforces her credentials. She is certainly someone who appreciates good food and good ingredients. In other words, when she tells you what brand of butter to buy, you listen. And one look at her website will tell you that she trusts Cabot Butter above all else — at least when it comes to cooking.
For cooking and baking, Garten favors Cabot
When asked what brand of butter she uses for cooking, Ina Garten explains that, while there are loads of delicious options on the market, she tends to favor Cabot Unsalted Butter. Garten insists, however, that the salt content (or lack thereof) is more important than the brand name, as unsalted butter allows you to control the level of salt in the finished dish. Still, Cabot will certainly take the endorsement.
Cabot, a creamery located in the Vermont town of the same name, is widely known for a variety of dairy goods, including butter, cream, and cheese — we even talked to some of their professional cheese tasters a while back to get some insight on the cheesemaking process. Cabot took first place in four categories at the 35th World Championship Cheese Contest (which, despite the name, covers more than just cheese), including Best Salted Butter. While Garten did specify using unsalted butter — this category was won by Western-Star Cultured Butter, an Australian brand — there's no doubt that Cabot provides quality goods across the board.
Garten prefers to eat Beurre de Baratte
As for what Garten spreads on her toast in the morning, she's got you covered there, too. On an episode of Julia Louis-Dreyfus' podcast, "Wiser Than Me," Garten describes her typical breakfast of coffee and toast — specifically toast smeared with Beurre de Baratte, a French creation that's sometimes referred to as "bovine caviar."
Injected with starter cultures, hand-churned in the traditional manner, and seasoned with sea salt, Beurre de Baratte is no mere schmear: It's fresh, tangy, complex, and perfect for a rich breakfast. It is, of course, rather expensive, at least here in the United States — a half-pound will set you back at least $12. So it may be best to save it for a rainy day, or at least a day where you have a really, really nice piece of French bread or at least a homemade McBaguette. Hey, if it's good enough for the Contessa, you're bound to enjoy it.