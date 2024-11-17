If you found yourself in a yuppie version of the movie "Speed," where a bomb would go off if you didn't host the perfect dinner party, Ina Garten with her classic shrimp cocktail recipe would be the first number on your call list. Across the course of her almost 50-year career, the personality behind the Barefoot Contessa brand has become one of the most trusted names in cooking and hospitality. Carrying herself with unflappable grace and unshowy competence, she patiently ushers prospective hosts and hostesses through each recipe like she's talking an emergency pilot through landing a commercial aircraft.

The fact that Garten prioritizes richness and flavor over other concerns may rub some nutritionists the wrong way, but if you ask us, it just reinforces her credentials. She is certainly someone who appreciates good food and good ingredients. In other words, when she tells you what brand of butter to buy, you listen. And one look at her website will tell you that she trusts Cabot Butter above all else — at least when it comes to cooking.