The New Sam's Club Bakery Treat That The Internet Is Calling 'A Dream Dessert'
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Sam's Club is constantly finding new ways to impress its customers and entice them to buy its products, and its ever-evolving bakery section is among the clearest examples of this methodology. While many have discovered just how easy it is to order a cake from Sam's Club's bakery, the department's most recent claim to fame is the Member's Mark Lemon Bar Blondies. These sweet baked goods, which first arrived at the grocery chain at the end of May, have already captured the attention of many Sam's Club members, and are the perfect treat to start your summer off right.
As its name suggests, the product is a mashup of two classic desserts: the lemon bar and the blondie (which preceded the brownie). It brings together the best elements of these items — sweet vanilla, brown sugar, and of course, the lemon bar's tart filling and glaze — and in doing so, satisfies fans of both delicious treats. This remarkable combination has already drawn a lot of praise from customers, with one commenter on Instagram writing, "OMG sounds like a dream dessert."
Sam's Club's Lemon Bar Blondies are likely to become a fan favorite
The Member's Mark Lemon Bar Blondies have yet to amass many reviews, but if online buzz is any indication of popularity, the delicious combination dessert is poised to go over big with customers. Some are excited to see how the dessert compares to the Member's Mark Lemon Bars, which have remarkably high reviews amongst Sam's Club customers. Anticipation appears to be high among fans to see how the Lemon Bar Blondies stack up against these established favorites.
For any Sam's Club devotees who might be on the fence about the Lemon Bar Blondies, the treat also delivers more bang for one's buck than might be expected from such an exciting new item. It comes in packages of nine, meaning that every one you buy can be either shared with your family and friends or kept to savor for yourself for a few days at a time. Plus Sam's Club — which, unbeknownst to many, is owned by Walmart — rolled these sweet treats out at the low price of $8.84, which equates to just $0.98 per bar, making them as affordable as they are acclaimed within their first week on store shelves.