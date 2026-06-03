The New Sam's Club Bakery Treat That The Internet Is Calling 'A Dream Dessert'

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Sam's Club is constantly finding new ways to impress its customers and entice them to buy its products, and its ever-evolving bakery section is among the clearest examples of this methodology. While many have discovered just how easy it is to order a cake from Sam's Club's bakery, the department's most recent claim to fame is the Member's Mark Lemon Bar Blondies. These sweet baked goods, which first arrived at the grocery chain at the end of May, have already captured the attention of many Sam's Club members, and are the perfect treat to start your summer off right.

As its name suggests, the product is a mashup of two classic desserts: the lemon bar and the blondie (which preceded the brownie). It brings together the best elements of these items — sweet vanilla, brown sugar, and of course, the lemon bar's tart filling and glaze — and in doing so, satisfies fans of both delicious treats. This remarkable combination has already drawn a lot of praise from customers, with one commenter on Instagram writing, "OMG sounds like a dream dessert."