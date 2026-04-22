Costco's Deli Has A New Sous Vide Beef Dinner For Under $8 A Pound
Shoppers know that Costco's heat-and-serve dinners make for reliable, low-effort meals, and now there's a new option. As Costco fans on social media have pointed out, the retailer recently dropped the Signature Braised Beef with Yukon Mashed Potatoes. The sous vide-cooked beef is braised in red wine, while the potatoes are dusted with parsley. The ready-to-eat meal costs around $7.89 per pound, with roughly three pounds per package — though prices may vary from store to store.
The meals haven't been out long, but early reviews are positive. One Instagrammer raved that "the beef came out perfectly tender," citing the sous vide cooking style. Sous vide doesn't automatically mean high-end (it was actually developed as an easy way to cook hospital food en masse), but it consistently produces excellent results.
Redditors agreed. One commenter on the r/costco subreddit described it as "one of the better premade meals." That sounds pretty good to us. "I've had it many nights and the kids love it," said another. "The flavors are spot on, done in under an hour, it's good." Costco fans noted that the retailer's heat-and-serve meals are typically good for four to five servings.
Is Costco's sous vide beef dinner a good deal?
On Reddit, Costco shoppers debated whether the price was worthwhile. "$25 bucks for 3 pounds and half of it is potatoes," grumbled one commenter. "I got it. Enjoyed it. Definitely feel like it's too expensive, but that's everything with beef now," added another. Others argued that it was a decent deal. Beef prices are rising and show no sign of slowing down, and $5 to $6 for a pre-made meal is cheaper than DoorDash on nights when you don't want to cook.
Yes, $25 for a single package may seem steep until you factor in the skyrocketing cost of beef. According to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the average cost of an uncooked beef steak was $12.73 per pound as of March 2026. Considering that the beef is pre-cooked and ready to eat, Costco's beef dinner doesn't look so bad — even if it is half mashed potatoes.