Costco's Deli Has A New Sous Vide Beef Dinner For Under $8 A Pound

Shoppers know that Costco's heat-and-serve dinners make for reliable, low-effort meals, and now there's a new option. As Costco fans on social media have pointed out, the retailer recently dropped the Signature Braised Beef with Yukon Mashed Potatoes. The sous vide-cooked beef is braised in red wine, while the potatoes are dusted with parsley. The ready-to-eat meal costs around $7.89 per pound, with roughly three pounds per package — though prices may vary from store to store.

The meals haven't been out long, but early reviews are positive. One Instagrammer raved that "the beef came out perfectly tender," citing the sous vide cooking style. Sous vide doesn't automatically mean high-end (it was actually developed as an easy way to cook hospital food en masse), but it consistently produces excellent results.

Redditors agreed. One commenter on the r/costco subreddit described it as "one of the better premade meals." That sounds pretty good to us. "I've had it many nights and the kids love it," said another. "The flavors are spot on, done in under an hour, it's good." Costco fans noted that the retailer's heat-and-serve meals are typically good for four to five servings.