Beef Prices Are Soaring In 2026 (And It Might Just Get Worse)
It's no secret that beef prices are getting out of hand. Just when the cost of eggs finally started returning to some form of normalcy, purchasing a steak at the supermarket feels like someone is taking you for a ride. It's so bad that some folks have considered buying steak on Temu. Compared to last year, the cost of beef to consumers is up approximately 16% across the board in 2026, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Ground beef, steaks — you name it — are all up by double-digit percentage points. The former is averaging about $6.70 per pound, and those heroes of the grill can be a whopping $12.73 for the same quantity.
Considering that a mere 5 years ago, in 2021, a pound of ground beef cost roughly $3.96, this recent increase represents an enormous hit to consumers. To really put that into perspective, over the 10 years prior to 2021, the cost of beef went up just $0.21 (per CBS News).
People can get the most bang for their buck by purchasing affordable, protein-packed cuts of steak, and there are plenty of ways to make cheap cuts of steak taste better, but even buying less expensive meat is going to sting in the checkout line. And here's the kicker: It isn't going to get better anytime soon. The USDA Economic Research Service is predicting prices will rise another 10% in 2026.
Are beef prices expected to go down after 2026?
The picture isn't pretty for beef prices receding in the near future. According to some experts, 2026 is going to be the year of paying through the nose for beef ... and 2027 might follow suit. Unfortunately, the U.S. war on Iran isn't making matters any better. Fuel prices are increasing, and when gas costs soar, so does almost everything else.
The combine that harvests food for cows requires fuel. Then it has to be transported to the animals — which requires more gas. After slaughter, beef is sent off to various retailers where we buy our meaty delights — you see where this is going. That's a lot of fuel being used to get a meal on the table, so dinner is becoming more expensive.
Still, the primary driver behind soaring beef prices comes right out of economics 101: supply and demand. The cattle industry doesn't have the supply it once did, and that reduction in herd sizes results in the end product commanding a higher price in the grocery store. Couple that with the fact that, in general, Americans love beef. Even when we feel the pinch buying it, that doesn't stop us from going back for more. But I have to say, as ridiculous as beef prices are getting with no light at the end of the tunnel as of yet, I'm wondering if it's time to throw in the towel and learn how to make the best fried chicken sandwich at home.