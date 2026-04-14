Beef Prices Are Soaring In 2026 (And It Might Just Get Worse)

It's no secret that beef prices are getting out of hand. Just when the cost of eggs finally started returning to some form of normalcy, purchasing a steak at the supermarket feels like someone is taking you for a ride. It's so bad that some folks have considered buying steak on Temu. Compared to last year, the cost of beef to consumers is up approximately 16% across the board in 2026, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Ground beef, steaks — you name it — are all up by double-digit percentage points. The former is averaging about $6.70 per pound, and those heroes of the grill can be a whopping $12.73 for the same quantity.

Considering that a mere 5 years ago, in 2021, a pound of ground beef cost roughly $3.96, this recent increase represents an enormous hit to consumers. To really put that into perspective, over the 10 years prior to 2021, the cost of beef went up just $0.21 (per CBS News).

People can get the most bang for their buck by purchasing affordable, protein-packed cuts of steak, and there are plenty of ways to make cheap cuts of steak taste better, but even buying less expensive meat is going to sting in the checkout line. And here's the kicker: It isn't going to get better anytime soon. The USDA Economic Research Service is predicting prices will rise another 10% in 2026.