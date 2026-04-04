Yes, You Can Buy Steak On Temu — But, Here's Why You Absolutely Shouldn't

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You know Temu? That online marketplace where you can get just about anything for less money than Amazon (albeit with some potential quality issues along the way)? The one that is marginally better than Shein and Wish? Well, in addition to skirts that will fall apart after two wears, you can also buy steak from Temu. But — and we realize this may be difficult for carnivores looking to save some cash — you really, really shouldn't. It may not kill you, but there's no real way for you to know what you're getting since you're missing out on that personalized service that comes with ordering through a butcher — and reviews haven't been favorable.

Now, if you're imagining steak being dropped in a box in some distant factory and shipped across the ocean to you, you'll be relieved to know that that's not how this works. Temu sources its steak mostly from a New York-based company called Grumpy Butcher. But it's not necessarily great stuff: writing for Delish, Steven Morea reported receiving "the least tender steak I've ever eaten," with an "aggressively metallic" taste. And, anyway, the savings aren't even that good: four 10-ounce New York strip steaks go for $109 at regular price (or $43.60 per pound). You can find USDA Prime Beef NY Strip steak from online retailer Wild Fork for just under $23 per pound. It's telling that threads on Reddit and Facebook ask for people to try Temu steaks to see how they are, and yet no one seems to be biting.