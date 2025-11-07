The Best Way To Save Money At Your Local Butcher Shop

Some of you may think you don't have cause to visit a butcher while the supermarket still has a meat aisle, but there are a few reasons why you might want to stop by your local chop shop instead of a grocery store. Not only will the butcher have choicer cuts of meat than the average grocery store, but they will be vastly more knowledgeable about the meat they sell than whatever supermarket employee you manage to flag down with questions about roast chicken. But what if you're looking to cut spending while also looking for good quality? According to butcher Jamie Waldron, owner of J. Waldron Butchers, it never hurts to just ask.

"Don't be shy when talking with them about your needs and your interest in cutting costs," Waldron told The Takeout. "If your butcher is there to make a quick and high dollar sale, then they're not in it for the long run to establish a relationship for a lengthy customer." Sure, a butcher might get a little more money in the short term if they pressure you into buying some pricy cut of meat, but if you're unsatisfied (either with the cut of meat or the price tag), that's the last money they'll ever see from you. That means it's in the butcher's best interest to help you save money, and they have the expertise to do so. "Your butcher should be able to advise and recommend all options for different dishes and cooking applications," Waldron continued.