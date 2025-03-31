The Tips To Remember When Buying Lamb From The Store

Because lamb is less often consumed than other meats, it can be hard to find at grocery stores. But as Easter nears and lamb sales rise, knowing how to purchase the ideal cut is essential for the perfect lamb dish. James Beard-nominated chef Kareem El-Ghayesh from Austin's KG BBQ and Megan Wortman, executive director of the American Lamb Board, provided expert tips for shopping for lamb.

"The first thing I look for is marbling," El-Ghayesh says. "Getting the right cut that has the intramuscular fat that once you cook it will become tender and juicy." El-Ghayesh also says color is an important consideration. "It shouldn't have any discoloration," he says. "[The older it gets,] you'll start to see dryness, you'll start to see more browning discoloration on some parts, the fat will start to look different. So you want a very bright, vivid-looking red color." Wortman agrees, noting that what you look for when shopping for prime rib also applies to fresh lamb. "If the coloring is gone, skip it," she said.

Wortman also suggests calling the store to make sure it has the desired cut of lamb. "Make sure it's there and you won't get frustrated when you're planning a special recipe," Wortman says. Both also encourage purchasing bone-in cuts. "Bone-in adds so much flavor, it cooks quicker, more consistent, I think," Wortman says. "Make sure you call in special order because you're not going to typically find a bone-in leg in the meat case."