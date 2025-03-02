When Shopping For The Best Prime Rib, Here's What You Need To Look For
Prime rib is a dish best saved for special occasions. Known for its rich marbling, tender texture, and very beefy flavor, it's the cut of meat you go for when you want to impress friends and family. So, it only makes sense when you're cruising the grocery aisles to shop for the prettiest piece of beef. We went straight to the meat experts at Owamni in Minneapolis for some advice on what to look for when it comes to a prime piece of prime rib. Lee Garman, the executive chef at Owamni, offered one easy tip: follow the fat.
"I always look for the best marbling," Garman advised. "Lots of small pockets of fat interspersed throughout the meat. That will always give you the most flavor and best texture." Indeed, the more marbling, the more flavorful and tender your prime rib will be. Intricate, uniform fat distribution is key. The fat will melt during the cooking process, keeping that meat oh-so-juicy and enhancing its already rich taste. And don't forget about the fat cap, the thick layer right on top that bastes the meat as it roasts. Your cap should be about ¼-inch thick — if it's any thicker, feel free to trim it down before cooking. Also, pay attention to color and texture when shopping. Fresh prime rib should be deep red or purple with a firm touch.
Choose the right grade of beef
Funnily enough, prime rib only refers to the cut of meat, not the grade. The USDA has several grades of meat, ranging from prime (the best) to canner (literally dog food). Beef grades are based on the meat's quality, texture, and fat distribution. You could certainly order a USDA prime prime rib if you feel like splurging, but be prepared to spend a few hundred dollars at a specialty beef shop. Another important decision you'll need to make at the butcher is whether to go bone-in or boneless. Bone-in prime rib has more flavor and retains moisture better, but boneless cooks faster and is easier to carve. Whichever option you choose, plan on about one pound per person.
Once you get that beautiful beef baby home, the prep work begins. Ideally, you shouldn't cook a piece of beef straight from the fridge as chilled meat can make for uneven cooking. Let the prime rib come to room temperature before you crank the oven up. Cut to a few hours later and you'll want to let that perfectly cooked prime rib rest on your counter before slicing into it. Experts suggest waiting until the center of the cut's temperature is around 120 degrees Fahrenheit — this should ensure all the juiciness is locked in. Because prime rib is such a rich and luxurious meat, try pairing it with a cool, spicy sauce such as horseradish cream.