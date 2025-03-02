When Shopping For The Best Prime Rib, Here's What You Need To Look For

Prime rib is a dish best saved for special occasions. Known for its rich marbling, tender texture, and very beefy flavor, it's the cut of meat you go for when you want to impress friends and family. So, it only makes sense when you're cruising the grocery aisles to shop for the prettiest piece of beef. We went straight to the meat experts at Owamni in Minneapolis for some advice on what to look for when it comes to a prime piece of prime rib. Lee Garman, the executive chef at Owamni, offered one easy tip: follow the fat.

"I always look for the best marbling," Garman advised. "Lots of small pockets of fat interspersed throughout the meat. That will always give you the most flavor and best texture." Indeed, the more marbling, the more flavorful and tender your prime rib will be. Intricate, uniform fat distribution is key. The fat will melt during the cooking process, keeping that meat oh-so-juicy and enhancing its already rich taste. And don't forget about the fat cap, the thick layer right on top that bastes the meat as it roasts. Your cap should be about ¼-inch thick — if it's any thicker, feel free to trim it down before cooking. Also, pay attention to color and texture when shopping. Fresh prime rib should be deep red or purple with a firm touch.