Grocery Store Vs. Butcher Meats: Is There A Difference?

"I always prefer butcher shops," Lee Garman told The Takeout in an exclusive interview. "Grocery stores focus on so many other things besides good quality proteins." We mentioned the variety grocery stores offer in the intro, and it's certainly a good thing. But it does mean you won't find true specialists that will help you get the good stuff and answer specific questions that may be above the paygrade of whatever grocery store employee is wandering the aisles. (If you do go to a grocery store, though, a culinary director has advice on how to buy your steaks there.)

On the other hand, Garman noted that butchers "focus only on high quality proteins." "They will almost always have more knowledge about meat and have most of the answers to your questions," he told us. Not only that, but he said "you can also ask butcher shops for specialized cuts of meat or hard to get items." You might not be able to find a prime rib, for instance, at the grocery store, but a butcher will probably be able to help. They can even help with cooking knowledge, such as the 3-3-2-2 method of searing steak.

What should you look for in a good butcher, then? According to Garman, it's important that "they have multiple types of animals," but also that they "have multiple cuts of each animal." That's a sign that the butchers have a well-rounded knowledge of their craft, as well as skill with a knife.