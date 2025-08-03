How To Tell If The Meat You're Buying Has Been Ethically Sourced

Choosing ethically sourced meat seems easy enough, until you realize it's a multi-faceted decision that must factor in animal welfare, environmental impact, and support for better farming systems. When facing a crowded meat case lined with labels like "free-range" and "pasture-raised," it's tough to determine what truly counts as ethical. Luckily, Koji Fujioka, butchery manager at The Local Butcher Shop in Berkeley, California, is here to help you decode packaging so your meat actually aligns with your values.

When it comes to labels, Fujioka told The Takeout, "It can be difficult to know for sure. While there are some limited federal regulations on animal treatment and welfare, I think we are far from any certifications (like USDA Organic) that would help the public identify meat products from ethical sources." Certifications are usually stricter and more transparent than vague claims like "natural" or "hormone-free." These organizations evaluate farms based on animal treatment, environmental practices, and worker welfare. "There are some third-party certifications out there, such as from the Global Animal Partnership and National Pork Board, which farmers can pay for," Fujioka acknowledges. "The costs for these audits, however, can be prohibitive for smaller operations."

As a consumer, it's important to understand what "organic" food labels really mean, and how these certifications work — and what they leave out. To earn a certification, producers must pass routine inspections, maintain detailed records, and sometimes make expensive infrastructure upgrades to comply with standards. It's no easy task for a small family farm.