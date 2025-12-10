How Instacart's AI Pricing Is Costing Some Customers More Than Others

Rising grocery costs have many people looking for deals on everything from the best store-bought pizza to game day snacks like tortilla chips and stellar store-bought salsa. But if you're having those foods delivered to your door via Instacart, you might be paying more than even the eye-watering prices at the supermarket. A recently released investigation Consumer Reports and Groundwork Collaborative found that the grocery delivery service is utilizing AI to manipulate prices — and you are part of the experiment.

The nonprofit consumer advocacy group gathered hundreds of volunteers to place identical orders on Instacart to determine if there were any pricing inconsistencies between customers. CR found that the cost of some goods varied widely between shoppers, with sometimes five different prices listed for the exact same product. This wasn't an isolated incident, either. All participants experienced cost divergences driven by AI algorithms when compared with other volunteers, on at least some of their groceries.

Not all products seemed to be affected. Heinz ketchup and Barilla pasta (one of the Italian pasta brands you could be paying double for soon, anyway) didn't show any disparities. And foods like Lucerne eggs and Ruffles potato chips varied by just 8%. However, major cost fluctuations were documented for Wheat Thins and Skippy peanut butter, sometimes more than 23%. The findings also included big-name retailers. Prices from Albertsons, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Target were all discovered to vary by CR's volunteers when orders were placed on Instacart. Even Costco — since you don't need a membership to buy groceries through Instacart — wasn't safe from the pricing variances.