The Italian Pasta Brands Americans Might Be Paying Double For Soon

For those of us who don't have the time to make homemade pasta every time we have a craving for Italian food, affordable store-bought pasta is a lifesaver. As someone who is, let's say, frugal, Barilla is my go-to brand. I bought a box of Rotini this weekend for just over a buck. Yet, before long, that same box of noodles may cost twice as much.

The Commerce Department has accused Italian exporters of selling pasta to the United States for less than it's actually worth, which would make it difficult for American companies to compete against them. In an effort to level the playing field, the Commerce Department has threatened to levy a 91.74% tariff on 13 different Italian pasta manufacturers. With a 15% tariff on goods from the European Union already in place, this would equate to a roughly 107% tariff on those brands.

My favorite brand, Barilla, would join Italian brands Agritalia, Aldino, Antiche Tradizioni Di Gragnano, Gruppo Milo, La Molisana, Pasta Garofalo, Pasta Rummo, Pastificio Artigiano Cav. Giuseppe Cocco, Pastificio Chiavenna, Pastificio Liguori, Pastificio Sgambaro, and Pastificio Tamma in being hit with increased export costs. Those increased costs would likely be passed on to consumers should the companies decide to continue sending pasta to America at all. As of now, these tariffs are only being proposed. However, if they do become a reality, expect some of your favorite store-bought pasta brands to cost twice as much as soon as January.