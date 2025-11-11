The Italian Pasta Brands Americans Might Be Paying Double For Soon
For those of us who don't have the time to make homemade pasta every time we have a craving for Italian food, affordable store-bought pasta is a lifesaver. As someone who is, let's say, frugal, Barilla is my go-to brand. I bought a box of Rotini this weekend for just over a buck. Yet, before long, that same box of noodles may cost twice as much.
The Commerce Department has accused Italian exporters of selling pasta to the United States for less than it's actually worth, which would make it difficult for American companies to compete against them. In an effort to level the playing field, the Commerce Department has threatened to levy a 91.74% tariff on 13 different Italian pasta manufacturers. With a 15% tariff on goods from the European Union already in place, this would equate to a roughly 107% tariff on those brands.
My favorite brand, Barilla, would join Italian brands Agritalia, Aldino, Antiche Tradizioni Di Gragnano, Gruppo Milo, La Molisana, Pasta Garofalo, Pasta Rummo, Pastificio Artigiano Cav. Giuseppe Cocco, Pastificio Chiavenna, Pastificio Liguori, Pastificio Sgambaro, and Pastificio Tamma in being hit with increased export costs. Those increased costs would likely be passed on to consumers should the companies decide to continue sending pasta to America at all. As of now, these tariffs are only being proposed. However, if they do become a reality, expect some of your favorite store-bought pasta brands to cost twice as much as soon as January.
There is hope for pasta lovers in the United States
If paying twice as much isn't in your budget or just doesn't sit well with you, there are plenty of pasta alternatives on the market. Substitutes made from rice or chickpeas may become relatively affordable options if these new tariffs come to fruition. Still, not to offend any chickpea pasta aficionados out there, but people like myself who want the real deal could be tempted to forgo Italian night altogether rather than settle for pasta knock-offs.
However, Nadia Caterina Munno, better known as The Pasta Queen, indicated there are other choices that would allow folks to get their hands on authentic pasta — it just may not come from Italy. She said in an interview with Today, "There's so many different importers, there's not just those 13 pasta brands." In the end, as long as it tastes good, does it really matter where it came from?
There is also the option of making your own, though many people don't have the patience for that. That's not to say it's not a task worth taking on. You'll enjoy a better pasta dish than anything you can buy in the store. It's just time-consuming. Still, if one were to set aside a weeknight to make a significant batch, fresh pasta can be frozen, allowing folks to savor fresh pasta whenever the mood strikes. Of course, most consumers would be happier if they could simply continue purchasing their favorite store-bought brands without them costing double.