The Store-Bought Pasta Brands Ina Garten Swears By

Ina Garten likes to reassure fans that "store-bought is fine." But does she apply the same advice to herself? According to an interview with Bon Appétit, yes; The Food Network star's favorite pasta is a common sight on grocery store shelves. "I most often used De Cecco pasta, which I think is really good quality," Garten explained. "I'll use any shape, like fusilli, penne, bow ties, whatever I'm in the mood for."

The Italian brand— with its bright blue box and busty, durum wheat-toting mascot — is readily available stateside. It's one of the few grocery store brands that offers bronze-drawn, slow-dried pasta — both markers of quality. De Cecco isn't the cheapest option at the grocery store, but it won't break the bank, either. Boxes generally retail for around $3.

Garten doesn't stop at grocery store pasta, either. The Barefoot Contessa loves store-bought sauce, too. The brand in question? Rao's Homemade Marinara sauce. According to Garten, the marinara is "just fantastic."