Here's When Jose Andres Says Dried Pasta Is Better Than Fresh
The argument between whether to use dry or fresh pasta is a common one among chefs and at-home cooks. And while many tend to favor the fresh variety, there are times when dry pasta is just as viable as — and sometimes better than — its fresh alternative. We spoke about the subject with Spanish-American chef and restaurateur José Andrés at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Fest and he named a handful of dishes in which he uses dry pasta to get the job done.
The first dish he named was lasagna. When it comes to this delicious dish – which requires more layers than you likely think — Andrés says it doesn't matter which kind of pasta you use, as they both warrant similar results. "No-bake noodles for lasagna, I have a hard time believing that anybody will notice the difference," Andrés told The Takeout, "I mean it is great if you make it. When I have time I make it, and I boil it."
Whether you should use dry or fresh pasta depends on the dish
So, with lasagna, your choice between dry pasta and fresh pasta is relatively insignificant. However, when it comes to other dishes, the differences between the two can be major. As Andrés put it, "I'm a very open guy. But, it's true that certain things are better with dry pasta." In fact, according to the renowned chef, the general rule of thumb is that meatier sauces and tomato sauce are a better fit for dry pasta. Alternatively, "When you make certain things with a more creamy sauce, or lime... fresh pasta is amazing."
So, in this chapter of the war between dry pasta and fresh pasta, the verdict is that it ultimately just depends on what you're making. While Andrés didn't bring it up, another instance of dry noodles being ideal is in pasta salad (a dish made infinitely better by a special seasoning). The reason for this is that, unlike fresh pasta, dry pasta can withstand being mixed with the dressing without becoming soggy and unappetizing.