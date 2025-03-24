Here's When Jose Andres Says Dried Pasta Is Better Than Fresh

The argument between whether to use dry or fresh pasta is a common one among chefs and at-home cooks. And while many tend to favor the fresh variety, there are times when dry pasta is just as viable as — and sometimes better than — its fresh alternative. We spoke about the subject with Spanish-American chef and restaurateur José Andrés at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Fest and he named a handful of dishes in which he uses dry pasta to get the job done.

The first dish he named was lasagna. When it comes to this delicious dish – which requires more layers than you likely think — Andrés says it doesn't matter which kind of pasta you use, as they both warrant similar results. "No-bake noodles for lasagna, I have a hard time believing that anybody will notice the difference," Andrés told The Takeout, "I mean it is great if you make it. When I have time I make it, and I boil it."