Here's How Many Layers You Should Have In Your Lasagna
How many layers does the ideal lasagna have? Chef Joe Isidori, who works at the New York Italian restaurant Arthur & Sons, is obviously a "more is better" kind of guy since he told The Takeout, "I call mine '50-layer lasagna.'" He did admit, though, "That's just a saying." As he explained, determining the right number of layers is "all about creating the right balance." A standard lasagna, he told us, has three to five layers, but went on to say that lasagna math means only the pasta layers figure into this number. "Technically," he pointed out, "every step in the process counts as a layer." In other words, he says, "When you factor in sauce, cheese, and any other fillings, that number multiplies." (We're guessing that's how he arrived at his 50-layer figure, if it isn't completely hyperbolic.)
For a real-world example, take a look at our stovetop lasagna recipe. While its two layers leave it on the low side, the number jumps to seven when the sauce and cheeses are added. Our lazy lasagna with mushrooms and white bolognese has three layers of pasta alone, but that number skyrockets if you factor in the sauteed mushrooms and two types each of sauce and cheese. This lasagna-pastitsio made with matzo instead of noodles has just two layers of the pasta substitute, although with the inclusion of feta cheese, parsley, and two different sauces it has 11 total layers. (The ground meat, eggplant, and lentils don't count because they're stirred into the sauce rather than being sprinkled on separately.)
How to layer lasagna
In addition to knowing how many layers to use for your lasagna, Joe Isidori also told us, "The key is to keep it balanced so that each bite has the perfect mix of pasta, sauce, and cheese without becoming overwhelming or falling apart." He added, "It's all about structure and flavor distribution," and segued into explaining that lasagna always starts with a layer of sauce on the bottom since this will keep the noodles from sticking to the pan.
The next layer, of course, is made of noodles, as these provide the base for the lasagna. Then you'll add the cheese, followed by other add-ons such as meat, vegetables, etc. Repeat the pattern of sauce, noodles, cheese, and add-ons until you get to the top, at which point you'll need to switch things up a bit. Skip the noodles and add-ons, since, according to Isidori, "The final layer should be a combination of sauce and cheese so that it gets beautifully golden and bubbly in the oven. That's what gives lasagna that irresistible top crust."