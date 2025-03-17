Here's How Many Layers You Should Have In Your Lasagna

How many layers does the ideal lasagna have? Chef Joe Isidori, who works at the New York Italian restaurant Arthur & Sons , is obviously a "more is better" kind of guy since he told The Takeout, "I call mine '50-layer lasagna.'" He did admit, though, "That's just a saying." As he explained, determining the right number of layers is "all about creating the right balance." A standard lasagna, he told us, has three to five layers, but went on to say that lasagna math means only the pasta layers figure into this number. "Technically," he pointed out, "every step in the process counts as a layer." In other words, he says, "When you factor in sauce, cheese, and any other fillings, that number multiplies." (We're guessing that's how he arrived at his 50-layer figure, if it isn't completely hyperbolic.)

For a real-world example, take a look at our stovetop lasagna recipe. While its two layers leave it on the low side, the number jumps to seven when the sauce and cheeses are added. Our lazy lasagna with mushrooms and white bolognese has three layers of pasta alone, but that number skyrockets if you factor in the sauteed mushrooms and two types each of sauce and cheese. This lasagna-pastitsio made with matzo instead of noodles has just two layers of the pasta substitute, although with the inclusion of feta cheese, parsley, and two different sauces it has 11 total layers. (The ground meat, eggplant, and lentils don't count because they're stirred into the sauce rather than being sprinkled on separately.)