Ina Garten's Store-Bought Hack For An Easier Dinner Party

If you plan to serve a hot entree that isn't homemade, you need to get a little sneaky. If you've purchased a lasagna (or another entree) that's premade, Garten suggests discarding its container and serving it in your own casserole dish for a homemade feel. Bonus points if your casserole dish looks a little banged up and like it was just pulled from the oven.

Secondly, pairing one or two "fancy" ingredients with something from the grocery store can make a dish taste much more complicated than it is. In the Today Show clip, Garten quickly elevates plain vanilla ice cream by drizzling it with limoncello and garnishing it with biscotti purchased from a bakery — a recipe she says will make everyone "lose their minds."

As Garten explains, the easiest dinners are assembled, not cooked — and according to Garten, you're not required to spill the beans to guests. Whether they're complimenting you on a simple dessert or on your "homemade" lasagna that came from the freezer aisle, she suggests you reply simply, "I'm so glad you like it."

Lastly, if you're worried your guests may catch on to the ruse, work on perfecting an easy, fancy cocktail. After a few good drinks, what your guests don't know won't hurt them.