In a time where hand-making everything has become the trend, it can feel like defeat when you opt for pre-made ingredients. There shouldn't be any shame in buying pre-mixed box cakes (which you can easily upgrade), salad dressings, or jarred pasta sauces. Life gets busy and maybe you don't have the extra hour and a half that it takes to make an entire pot of marinara sauce from scratch — dicing tomatoes, chopping garlic, and waiting eons for the mixture to simmer.

Whether you need to save time or you're looking to save money, pre-made food items can offer convenience without necessarily sacrificing quality. Even the Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten, is no stranger to making good use of store-bought ingredients when the occasion calls for it. She shared on her Ask Ina blog that her favorite jarred sauce is Rao's Marinara Pasta Sauce. As such, she's no stranger to recommending Rao's, praising its authentic taste and quality as a jarred pasta sauce.

The store-bought sauce has even made appearances in many of her recipes, including her Roasted Vegetable Lasagna, which roasts eggplant, zucchini, and cheese between layers of Rao's Marinara. She often emphasizes that high-quality ingredients, even store-bought ones, can help elevate a dish –- a philosophy that aligns perfectly with Rao's history.