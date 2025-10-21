The Store-Bought Pizza That Tastes Like It's From A Restaurant

Let's face it. Even after they're perfectly prepared, most frozen pizzas taste just like that: a frozen pizza. But in our ranking of frozen DiGiorno pizzas, we found a version with a topping combination and crust that nearly comes off as restaurant-made. It's one of DiGiorno's famous rising crust pizzas (as opposed to a thin, stuffed, or croissant crust), but it features that one ingredient everyone loves to hate: pineapple.

We were surprised the DiGiorno Hawaiian-style Rising Crust pizza appealed as much as it did, taking the second spot in our ranking. When it came to appearance, the quality of ingredients, and value, our taste tester even said it was better than their neighborhood pizzeria. Those are some bold claims, but what about that divisive fruit? "The filling, fresh-baked rising crust is always a winner in my book, but the toppings on this pizza were even more formidable," our taste tester shared. "Big chunks of sweet pineapple and salty Canadian bacon imbued every single bite with a foil of flavors."