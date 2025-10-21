The Store-Bought Pizza That Tastes Like It's From A Restaurant
Let's face it. Even after they're perfectly prepared, most frozen pizzas taste just like that: a frozen pizza. But in our ranking of frozen DiGiorno pizzas, we found a version with a topping combination and crust that nearly comes off as restaurant-made. It's one of DiGiorno's famous rising crust pizzas (as opposed to a thin, stuffed, or croissant crust), but it features that one ingredient everyone loves to hate: pineapple.
We were surprised the DiGiorno Hawaiian-style Rising Crust pizza appealed as much as it did, taking the second spot in our ranking. When it came to appearance, the quality of ingredients, and value, our taste tester even said it was better than their neighborhood pizzeria. Those are some bold claims, but what about that divisive fruit? "The filling, fresh-baked rising crust is always a winner in my book, but the toppings on this pizza were even more formidable," our taste tester shared. "Big chunks of sweet pineapple and salty Canadian bacon imbued every single bite with a foil of flavors."
DiGiorno consistently ranks among the top frozen pizzas
We've tested quite a few frozen pizzas here at The Takeout, and DiGiorno's products almost always end up on top. Our overall favorite store-bought frozen pizza comes from this popular brand: DiGiorno's Rising Crust Pepperoni Pizza, which we also likened to a restaurant-quality pie thanks to that signature crust that tastes as if it came from fresh dough. We've even enjoyed DiGiorno's one-off pizza offerings, including its Heartichoke Pizza and DiGiorno's surprising Thanksgiving pizza.
So it's no surprise that DiGiorno can make an exceptional frozen pie with a fruit topping, especially one with such a high water content. With the brand's expertise in its base product, it turns the subject of many culinary arguments into something that indisputably tastes good. At a price point of around $5 or $6, depending on where you shop, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal than that — especially since it rivals delivery. Of course, enjoying this pizza does hinge on whether or not you accept pineapple as a topping, but if you don't, this is as good of a reason as any to broaden your horizons.