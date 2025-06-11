11 DiGiorno Frozen Pizzas, Ranked From Worst To Best
When I was a kid, my Italian mamma spoiled us with her legendary homemade pizzas on the weekends. Working at a wide wooden table in the basement kitchen, she'd mix and knead her homemade pizza dough, let it rest in a big oiled bowl, and eventually roll it out into multiple pan pizzas for our family and friends. Despite being a make-everything-from-scratch kind of cook, my mom was also known to keep a store-bought pizza in the freezer for one of "those days." When time or energy ran short, it was always a DiGiorno.
With a freezer aisle full of choices, I'm thinking DiGiorno was her go-to because of the Italian-sounding name, but mostly the crust. Back in the 1990s, that original rising crust was a soft and doughy revelation; other frozen pizza brands typically fell flat to a semi-burnt crunch. Over the years, DiGiorno has continued to reinvent the frozen pizza wheel with an ever-expanding menu. You can now indulge in stuffed, croissant, Detroit, hand-tossed, and gluten-free crusts, plus limited edition toppings like Spicy Rancheroni, Heartichoke (a heart-shaped pizza with artichokes), Pineapple Pickle, and DiGiorno's surprising Thanksgiving pizza.
Today, DiGiorno's official website lists 47 different offerings in total. While I'd love to try them all, I picked a stack of 11 DiGiorno bestsellers readily available at my neighborhood grocery store to focus on for this particular piece. Can you guess which ones ranked supreme?
11. Croissant Crust Pepperoni Pizza
DiGiorno added the croissant crust to their frozen pizza lineup in 2020, and I've been skeptical since. Of all the crust innovations, this one is by far the most novel — and gimmicky. While I was hoping for some "ooh la la" out of the oven (my kitchen smelled amazing mid-bake), it turns out my suspicions were spot on.
Here's my biggest disappointment: The pizza pictured on the box displays layer upon layer of magnificent croissant-like crust. Mine, not so much. Compared to other DiGiorno crusts, it's noticeably more buttery and flaky. But it doesn't bake up to anything resembling a puffy croissant. A dense, buttery biscuit, maybe. Reddit reviews for the croissant crust are emphatically mixed: Some call it the GOAT, while others say its texture is a problem.
If you're curious to try DiGiorno's croissant crust pizza for yourself, be sure to enjoy it fresh out of the oven. This one got tougher and drier with each passing minute on the counter, which made it seem all the more pre-fab than fresh. Crust aside, the sauce, cheese, and pepperoni (made with pork, chicken, and beef) are all up to DiGiorno's consistently delicious standards. If you do end up liking this pizza, though, it could be a good value option for around $6.
10. Classic Thin Crust Margherita Pizza
DiGiorno's current lineup leans heavy on the pepperoni, so I was happy to finally find a meatless variety at my local Amazon Fresh. With the addition of diced roma tomatoes and basil, the classic thin crust margherita also seemed to offer something more elevated than just plain cheese.
Straight out of the box, DiGiorno's margherita flaunted a brightly colored mix of red and green toppings. Small chunks of cheese also caught my eye amidst the usual shreds. Like DiGiorno's Four Cheese variety, this one features a generous blend of mozzarella, parmesan, romano, and asiago, but also includes fontina, a smooth melting cheese that's subtly sweet and buttery. It was all so promising — but when it came time to eat, this margherita was mediocre.
Maybe it's not fair to compare a $5.99 frozen pizza to an authentic margherita experience — but calling this pizza a margherita isn't really fair, either. While DiGiorno makes an attempt to capture the spirit of the traditional recipe, its frozen version can't match the simple joy of crushed tomato sauce, rounds of fresh mozzarella, and freshly torn basil. Some Amazon reviewers noted this tomato-basil pizza could use some doctoring up with your own fresh herbs and cheese. I would also personally add a drizzle of olive oil after baking, to elevate the taste and texture.
9. Stuffed Crust Five Cheese Pizza
Do you remember when Pizza Hut first rolled out the stuffed crust pizza? It was fun, different, and so deliciously indulgent. Decades later, I admit teenage nostalgia may have heightened my expectations for the DiGiorno version. But in my defense, the front of the box showed that same ooey, gooey tunnel of cheese stretching to a glorious pull, plus a promise of 2 ½ feet of cheese stuffed in the crust.
Here's the semi-good news: DiGiorno delivers on the cheese. This variety is loaded with "premium" mozzarella, parmesan, asiago, romano — but also a shredded cheddar so orange I didn't think it belonged. Thankfully, I could only taste very subtle hints of it. But that was part of the problem. In terms of flavor and texture, this pizza was too subtle. Despite baking for a few extra minutes, the doughy crust remained doughy. It was so soft and tender, in fact, that the base just sort of blended in with everything else. The pizza sauce, while a bright tomatoey red, was basic and bland. It didn't offer much of an assist.
As for appearance, my finished product didn't display that melty, pull-apart stuffed crust pictured on the box. The center also sunk (sad). Overall, this is not a bad frozen pizza, but it's an average frozen pizza. Given the price ($8.79 at my local Target), you can do better.
8. Classic Thin Crust Supreme Pizza
If you're a topping enthusiast, DiGiorno's thin crust offers a less doughy base with more elbow room for ingredients. The supreme has a lot to offer: savory sausage (made with pork and chicken), pepperoni (made with pork, chicken, and beef), plus a colorful mix of onions and red, yellow, and green peppers. According to the DiGiorno website, these "tender veggies [are] picked at peak ripeness." They certainly contributed a subtle freshness and sweetness I don't normally notice in a frozen pizza, but I found myself wishing for black olives. DiGiorno only puts those on the rising crust and stuffed crust supreme.
While the classic supreme is tasty and well-balanced in overall flavor, it landed in the middle of my rankings because of the crust. Compared to DiGiorno's other offerings, the original thin is remarkably plain, and slightly more dense and chewy than expected. The box points out a "golden & crispy crust" that I didn't experience. That being said, if you're looking for a reliable, straightforward pizza to stash in the freezer, the classic thin crust supreme is a budget-friendly choice for a weeknight or lazy weekend.
7. Hand-Tossed Crust Four Cheese Personal Pizza
To test DiGiorno's hand-tossed crust, I opted for a personal size pizza, which can be made in a conventional oven, microwave, or air fryer. The teenager in the house was intrigued by the air fryer option, so I handed this individual pizza off to him to prepare for lunch.
Out of the box, the hand-tossed four cheese pizza looked suspiciously similar to the rising crust variety we had baked the day before. But a quick six minutes in the Ninja turned out a pizza that was surprisingly different. According to DiGiorno, the hand-tossed crust is inspired by hand-stretched, pizzeria-style dough. Compared to the rising crust, this pizza was lighter, airier, and chewier, from edge to center.
It was also cheesier. The air fryer method definitely helped with the browning, and the melted cheese pulled into long, stretchy strands after cutting. With over 700 five-star reviews on Amazon, it's easy to see why the four cheese hand-tossed pizza is a fan favorite. It comes close to replicating a traditional cheese pizza made from scratch, and the personal size is great to have on hand for a quick lunch or after school snack.
6. Rising Crust Four Cheese Pizza
Introduced in 1995, the rising crust pizza is DiGiorno's OG. This is the one that forever changed all frozen pizzas for the better, and for that alone it deserves to be recognized. The four cheese variety is indeed a classic, with a tasty blend of mozzarella, parmesan, asiago, and romano on top. As much as I love Italian cheese, the crust is the real star here. In just 19 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, the dough puffed up to a golden, pillowy-perfect finish.
People who tend to leave "pizza bones" behind on their plate will probably enjoy every last bite of this pie. While it's easy to love the cheesy, signature saucy center, I found the bare crust to be just as appetizing. Each edge piece presents like a freshly-baked breadstick — slightly crisp on the outside, yet soft and tender on the inside. The thickness of this crust would easily hold up to dipping in a little ramekin of marinara, ranch, or spiced-up garlic butter. Papa John's doesn't need to know.
5. Detroit Style Crust Pepperoni Pizza
Detroit style pizza may be one of the top-trending pizzas in 2025, but it's always been a favorite in certain circles. DiGiorno launched a grocery store version of this rectangular Motor City classic in July 2023, innovating the frozen pizza aisle once again.
This pizza is different from other DiGiorno offerings in shape, but also how it's prepared. It comes packaged with its own baking pan — a must to create that signature Detroit-style crust. In the oven for 24 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, it definitely delivered crispy, caramelized results. As my family fought for the sturdy golden edges, I went straight to the middle. These pieces were focaccia-like in texture: bready but light and airy, and so deliciously saucy. The pepperoni, both sliced and diced on this pie, added another layer of savory crunch.
If you're new to increasingly popular Detroit-style pizza, ignore the mixed reviews and give this one a go. (I found most negative comments come from customers missing the old style crispy pan pizza.) DiGiorno currently offers it with pepperoni, four cheese, and three meat toppings for under $10.
4. Classic Crust Cheese Pizza
The brand now makes 10 different types of crust, and DiGiorno's newer classic crust pizza, launched in 2023, is what some pizzerias call a double thin crust. While not as thick as the hand-tossed crust, it's definitely more weighty than the original thin. I think Goldilocks would find this medium-thin crust pizza to be just right.
The cheese variety is simple, but surprisingly hearty, with a ½ pound of subtly sweet sauce and melty mozzarella cheese on top. Baked at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 17 minutes, the crispy crust held its own while adding buttery, rich flavor from edge to edge. Each and every bite was satisfying and truly classic.
A reviewer on DiGiorno's website wrote: "Classic crust takes me back to my childhood, from the school cafeteria to mom & pop, hometown pizza shops." If you have any picky eaters at home, this cheese pizza should be your go-to for no-fuss meals. It's also a super budget-friendly option, with a price tag right around $5.
3. Thin & Crispy Stuffed Crust Pepperoni Pizza
DiGiorno hit the sweet spot with this pizza that offers the best of everything. Want a crispy, thin crust, but also a soft, stuffed crust? Ta-da! Like lots of pepperoni, but also a ton of cheese? OK, here's 2 ½ feet of mozzarella. To top it all off, you get a perfectly-sized packet of Mike's Hot Honey (which is everywhere now) to drizzle all over after baking. It's not delivery from some hip and trendy pizzeria downtown, it's DiGiorno.
Go ahead and hide the box, I honestly think you could fool your friends or family with this one — just be sure to follow the slightly different directions. Baked at a higher-than-usual 425 Fahrenheit degrees in the bottom (not center) rack of the oven, my thin stuffed pizza came out bubbly crisp with the pepperoni all a-sizzling. The hot honey was no frivolous addition, either. It elevated this frozen, bake-at-home pie to another level of special. Yes, it's a little pricier than some other DiGiorno varieties, but worth it. With a freezer to plate time of 20 minutes, you can be a bona fide pizza chef any day of the week.
2. Rising Crust Hawaiian Pizza
You can catch a lot of flak for putting pineapple on a pizza, but DiGiorno has always pushed the boundaries with specialty flavors and formats. The brand is seemingly unafraid to experiment with bold (and far-out limited edition) toppings, and that helps it stand out in an already overcrowded freezer case. This rising crust Hawaiian pizza came up as a complete surprise as I browsed my local Amazon Fresh; it's a flavor combo most commonly reserved for takeout. How did it compare?
For just $4.99, this full-size 26 ½ ounce pie outperformed my neighborhood pizzeria in value, appearance, and ingredient quality. The filling, fresh-baked rising crust is always a winner in my book, but the toppings on this pizza were even more formidable. Big chunks of sweet pineapple and salty Canadian bacon imbued every single bite with a foil of flavors. This underdog variety didn't look or taste like a frozen, store-bought pizza. And as I wrapped up the leftovers, it really made me wonder why pineapple pizza is so divisive. It's deliciously fun to think outside of the pizza box.
1. Loaded Ultra Thin Crust Carnivore Pizza
Multi-meat pizzas are not my usual thing. But the Carnivore is currently the only pizza in DiGiorno's lineup featuring the ultra thin crust. I had to give it a try.
The baking instructions called for a higher temperature of 425 degrees Fahrenheit directly on the rack, and it only took 12 minutes to reach a level of crispy, crunchy excellence I've never experienced in a bake-at-home pizza: The crust actually crackled as I rolled through with the cutter. If you've ever had a Chicago tavern style pizza at a place like Barnaby's, this DiGiorno came unbelievably close to replicating that light and snappy cracker crust.
This extra thin base also lets the flavors on top stand out and be bold. The box promised "toppings edge to edge," and the pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, and beef were all fully present. I'm not exaggerating, I gasped with delight when I pulled this pie out of the oven. How could a $6 frozen pizza be this good? I'm not alone. A DiGiorno reviewer from Ohio went so far to say on the company's site: "This pizza right here is the best frozen pizza ever created."
Methodology
When you choose to pop a frozen pizza in the oven, you're looking for quick convenience and instant comfort. Since I couldn't find (or humanly try) all 47 DiGiorno pizza varieties, I relied on customer reviews posted on Amazon, Kroger, Walmart, and Target to fill my cart. My final selections reflected a mix of classic DiGiorno bestsellers and newer, innovative options currently available in Chicagoland. I was disappointed DiGiorno's latest wood fired style crusts were not yet available in my area.
My worst to best rankings took everything from taste and appearance to price and cooking method into account (DiGiorno says to always cook from frozen rather than defrosting the pizza). The highest marks went to the DiGiorno pizzas that came closest to replicating the delivery or homemade experience — minus the cost or effort. These pizzas came fresh out of the oven with melty cheese, crave-worthy toppings, and a crust with actual flavor and texture. No cardboard crusts made it to the top of the list.
All pizzas were baked according to directions on their DiGiorno box. Please note that DiGiorno pizza selections and prices may vary by store location.