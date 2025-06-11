11 DiGiorno Frozen Pizzas, Ranked From Worst To Best

When I was a kid, my Italian mamma spoiled us with her legendary homemade pizzas on the weekends. Working at a wide wooden table in the basement kitchen, she'd mix and knead her homemade pizza dough, let it rest in a big oiled bowl, and eventually roll it out into multiple pan pizzas for our family and friends. Despite being a make-everything-from-scratch kind of cook, my mom was also known to keep a store-bought pizza in the freezer for one of "those days." When time or energy ran short, it was always a DiGiorno.

With a freezer aisle full of choices, I'm thinking DiGiorno was her go-to because of the Italian-sounding name, but mostly the crust. Back in the 1990s, that original rising crust was a soft and doughy revelation; other frozen pizza brands typically fell flat to a semi-burnt crunch. Over the years, DiGiorno has continued to reinvent the frozen pizza wheel with an ever-expanding menu. You can now indulge in stuffed, croissant, Detroit, hand-tossed, and gluten-free crusts, plus limited edition toppings like Spicy Rancheroni, Heartichoke (a heart-shaped pizza with artichokes), Pineapple Pickle, and DiGiorno's surprising Thanksgiving pizza.

Today, DiGiorno's official website lists 47 different offerings in total. While I'd love to try them all, I picked a stack of 11 DiGiorno bestsellers readily available at my neighborhood grocery store to focus on for this particular piece. Can you guess which ones ranked supreme?