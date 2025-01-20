Does Defrosting Your Frozen Pizza Really Make A Difference?

The beauty of frozen pizza is that you're able to have a hot, sustaining, delicious meal without much forethought. If you arrive home too wiped out to cook dinner — or if eating out is too pricey a proposition — just throw a pizza in the oven, wait about 20 minutes, and you're all set. But while a frozen pizza is a marvel of convenience food, could it be improved with a little extra prep time? We've decided to ignore most frozen pizza directions and see if a thawed pizza brings more flavor to the dining table.

Reviewing frozen pizza is well-traveled ground at The Takeout. After contemplating an attempt to find a Home Run Inn frozen pizza after reading its endorsement (yes, Dennis Lee, they sell them in California) and pondering if we should try a healthier frozen pizza, for this test we decided to go with the most-recently crowned frozen pizza champ by Takeout colleagues: DiGiorno Rising Crust Pepperoni Pizza.

What a difference two years can make. Since the publication of the glowing review above, this type of Rising Crust pizza earned a glow-up into Ultimate Pepperoni. Apparently, what makes the pepperoni "ultimate" is that it's made with a combo of beef, pork, and chicken. We'll see if this franken-pep will behave itself upon defrosting.