DiGiorno's Heartichoke Pizza Review: It Was Love At First Bite

While the variety of DiGiorno branded products is vast, the frozen pizza manufacturer keeps up a high level of quality. It's also not afraid to make some audacious moves and create some truly original pies. DiGiorno is attempting to elevate the frozen pizza to a special occasion food. Similar to how DiGiorno's Thanksgiving pizza was full of surprises, a product launching for a small window of time in 2025 looks to be just as festive.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, DiGiorno is making up, and customers are baking up, an edible lark called the Heartichoke Pizza. That name is a portmanteau which combines the pizza's two most prominent and alluring features — its heart-shaped crust, making it a pizza for lovers, not just pizza lovers, and its artichoke hearts topping (among other ingredients). While DiGiorno sent The Takeout this early Valentine's Day gift, that did not factor into our taste test. And here we go — everything you need to know about this specially-shaped and specially-created Valentine's Day delicacy.