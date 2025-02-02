How To Give Garlic Butter A Spicy Edge

I've been singing the praises of compound butter (which is just flavored butter) since time began. You can make basically anything into compound butter. All it takes is room temperature butter and whatever mix-ins you want to add, whether it's garlic, shallots, herbs, or spices. Sweet compound butter is also totally a thing, but that's a story for another day. Today I'm going to take you on a journey through the savory side of compound butter. More specifically, savory and spicy. It's easy to add a kick to your garlic butter, and the customization is entirely in your hands.

I'll break down chili crisp first as my reigning favorite spice add-on. If you aren't in-the-know, chili crisp is a popular condiment that's been gaining traction in Western nations in recent years. Essentially, it's just oil, chili peppers, fried garlic chips, and seasoning that come together in a perfect harmony of flavors. It can grace everything from stir-fried noodles to pizza. You can even pair chili crisp with ice cream – a wild but still apparently super-tasty pairing. And the condiment also makes for a delicious butter.

To make chili crisp garlic butter, you just need three ingredients: your chili crisp of choice (you can't go wrong with Lao Gan Ma), your favorite high quality butter, and garlic. Just get your butter softened to room temperature, and then spoon in crushed garlic. Add chili crisp to taste — try 2 to 3 tablespoons per stick to start with — and mix it all together thoroughly. Once mixed, wrap your butter up in wax paper, and form a log. Then set it back into the fridge to solidify again. That's all there is to it!