Do Ice Cream And Chili Crisp Mix? We Tried The Jeni's X Fly By Jing Collab To Find Out

In the heat of summer, we all want a little cold treat, but Jeni's Ice Creams has just partnered with Fly By Jing to bring together ice cream and spice in a frozen dessert that is an absolute must-try this summer. Jeni's has chosen three ice cream flavors to be topped with Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp.

For the uninitiated, chili crisp is an oil-based condiment originating from China that consists of a combination of dried chili flakes, garlic, onions, green onions, and other seasonings. The three featured Jeni's ice cream flavors include Darkest Chocolate, Salty Caramel, and Double Dough. They're available in a three-scoop cone topped with chili crisp for a limited time starting on July 11.

Chili crisp has been featured on various fast food menus like Panda Express and Taco Bell, but the ice cream combo is a welcome surprise. I tried all three flavors to find out how this oil-based topping mixed with an ice-cold, creamy treat.