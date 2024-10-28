The Best Drink For Washing Down Overly Spicy Food Isn't Water

They say that love is pain, and that certainly holds true when it comes to our love affair with spicy food. The rush that heat gives has been compared to the high you get from sports. True spice aficionados are even willing to deal with uncomfortable trips to the toilet just to enjoy the incomparable kick of a delicious hot pepper. But, what happens when you overestimate your heat tolerance, and your brain starts to scream at you to drink an entire river just to liberate it from the torturous pain? Pay attention to the urge to drink something, but ignore your brain's calls for water—that'll only make it worse.

Yes, the rumors are true: Water doesn't help with spicy food. What should you drink instead? The science agrees with your grandma when she says you should drink milk instead. Capsaicin is the substance that gives peppers their hot taste. Milk, on the other hand, has casein, a protein that is capable of breaking capsaicin down and making it lose its potency. So the best thing to drink when your tongue is burning is a tall glass of milk. The good news is that there is no difference between whole milk and reduced-fat milk, since they both contain casein. Similarly, anything with dairy (ergo, casein) will be equally effective. That includes things like ice cream, yogurt, and kefir.