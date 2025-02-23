Give Homemade Pizza Dough A Texture Upgrade In One Step

Nicole Bean states that resting the dough can take place at any time after the ingredients are mixed, but in her opinion, "Rest prior to stretching is a good rule of thumb." She also notes that an optimum temperature for resting the dough is between 68 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit, so take that into account when setting your thermostat.

The length of time the dough needs to rest can vary depending on when you plan to cook the pizza. Bean says the resting period can be as short as 10 to 20 minutes. If you won't be making the pizza right away, you can wrap the dough in plastic and refrigerate it for up to three days. Pizza dough can also be frozen for later use. In both cases, however, you will need to let the chilled dough rise once again, which may take over an hour on top of whatever time is necessary for it to thaw it, if frozen.

While toppings often get the glamor in the pizza world (as well as sets of pizza topping rules), any good pie begins with a well-rested crust.