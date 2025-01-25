How To Turn A Can Of Tuna Into An Unexpectedly Tasty Pizza Crust

Not going to lie to you: Tuna pizza crust has a distinctive flavor. A good flavor, if you like tuna, but if you don't, you'll probably stick with one of the more vegetable-forward crusternatives anyway (I'd run a mile before I'd eat a broccoli crust myself, so you can have my share in exchange for your tuna.) But If you do enjoy canned fish, the best way to appreciate the topping is to lean into it. Sure, you could go with the standard red sauce + mozzarella + pepperoni, but it would do the pizza a disservice, since you'd probably think, "Hmm, this tastes like pizza with un soupçon de poison." But if you top that tuna crust with cream cheese, pickled red onions, lemon slices, and more canned tuna, well, you'll have a tasty pizza unlike anything Domino's offers. You could also stick with a red sauce but opt for toppings like olives, capers, and artichoke hearts.

Another way to approach tuna pizza is to swap out the mozzarella in the crust for cheddar, then top it with a creamy white sauce, more cheddar or a cheddar/mozzarella blend, another can of tuna, and maybe some of your favorite tuna salad mix-ins like onions, pickles, or peppers.Voilà! A mashup of pizza and tuna melt, which is one of the best sandwiches this world's ever created.