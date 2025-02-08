The High Protein Pizza Crust Hack You Need To Try
For many, biting into the crunchy crust is a big part of pizza's appeal, but it's not always the best choice when you want to stay low-calorie, keto, or amp up your protein as much as possible. However, you can still find a way to enjoy a classic comfort food like pizza with some simple adjustments to the standard recipe. Instead of using pizza dough, you can easily create a high-protein crust using canned or ground chicken. This hack will provide you with a crunch that rivals your favorite slice.
The base of the recipe is your choice of canned or ground chicken. If you're using canned chicken, drain the water before adding your other ingredients which include an egg and a mild cheese like parmesan or mozzarella. Some versions of chicken crust pizza only include cheese as this will act as a binding agent without the egg. Mix in your choice of spices such as salt, pepper, garlic powder, and oregano. You can then spread out the chicken mixture on a sheet of parchment paper and bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for around 40 minutes.
Chicken crust pizza is surprisingly versatile
Even if you're not specifically looking for a higher protein option, using chicken to make pizza crust will give you a unique alternative to your typical pizza recipe. It's also a great option for anyone who loves chicken. And, there are many ways to make chicken crust pizza even more exciting with some great creative toppings. Try out the ultimate chicken parmesan recipe Cheesecake Factory style and top your chicken crust with tomato sauce and mozzarella. Or, you can create a Caesar salad pizza by topping the chicken crust with chopped romaine lettuce that's been tossed in your choice of Caesar dressing.
While the crust itself provides you with a protein boost, you can also up the protein content with your choice of toppings. As you're working with chicken, you need to make sure the crust is fully cooked through before you eat it. On the plus side, this gives you plenty of time to let your toppings cook and get properly melty while your pizza bakes.