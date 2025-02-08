The High Protein Pizza Crust Hack You Need To Try

For many, biting into the crunchy crust is a big part of pizza's appeal, but it's not always the best choice when you want to stay low-calorie, keto, or amp up your protein as much as possible. However, you can still find a way to enjoy a classic comfort food like pizza with some simple adjustments to the standard recipe. Instead of using pizza dough, you can easily create a high-protein crust using canned or ground chicken. This hack will provide you with a crunch that rivals your favorite slice.

The base of the recipe is your choice of canned or ground chicken. If you're using canned chicken, drain the water before adding your other ingredients which include an egg and a mild cheese like parmesan or mozzarella. Some versions of chicken crust pizza only include cheese as this will act as a binding agent without the egg. Mix in your choice of spices such as salt, pepper, garlic powder, and oregano. You can then spread out the chicken mixture on a sheet of parchment paper and bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for around 40 minutes.