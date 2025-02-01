The Unexpected Combo That Makes Swedish Pizza So Unique

For such a seemingly straightforward food, pizza spends much of its time embroiled in controversy and buffeted by wildly strong opinions. In America alone, there are countless regional variations on the classic pie, each with staunch supporters and detractors ready to go to war at the drop of a hat. You also have the hungry souls who will DIY a pizza with anything in their kitchen going toe to toe against pizza nerds that have a rigid criteria to determine which pizza is "best." Amidst all of the vitriol and cartoon-like dust clouds of violence, there stands Sweden, ready to offer up a slice of banana and curry pizza.

Banana and curry pizza proudly sticks out; a sweet and savory combo born from the increased interest in Polynesian culture and food Sweden experienced after World War II. (There is no need to panic; Sweden has more familiar pizza toppings like ham and mushroom, so pizza traditionalists won't starve when visiting the country.) Before you turn your nose up at a slice, think about all of the salty and sweet combinations you might already enjoy in your life like salted caramel or fries dipped into milkshakes. People who enjoy this pie also claim that the banana and curry spices go well together which won't be a shocker to anyone who's eaten Indian, African, or Southeast Asian food before.