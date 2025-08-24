Our Favorite Store-Bought Frozen Pizza Comes From A Popular Brand

Pizza is a staple, tasty-any-time kind of food that's hard to get tired of. We've fallen back on it time and again when we don't feel like working hard for yummy, filling food. On the days when you don't want to venture out for a slice from a local shop or shell out for delivery, it also helps to have some of the frozen kind on hand. We've tried and ranked 10 supermarket frozen pizzas from worst to best, so the next time you hit your local grocery store, you can give our pick a taste and see if you agree. To us, the top dog was definitely DiGiorno's Rising Crust Pepperoni Pizza, which rivaled delivery pizza with its top-notch quality.

The main things that stand out to us are the phenomenal crust and sauce. It's a perfect savory-sweet tomato blend, and it's well-seasoned with herbs. The pepperoni is plentiful and tasty but pretty standard fare. The real knockout achievement is that rising crust. DiGiorno's sells a thin crust pepperoni pizza too, but it's the thick chew of the rising crust that puts this pizza over the top for us. It's got the right amount of bounce and resistance while still having some fluffiness beneath the crunch, and it tastes surprisingly fresh despite being a frozen pizza dough. Together with that fresh-from-the-oven cheese melt, flavorful sauce, and crispy, salty pepperoni, it really is a perfect slice.