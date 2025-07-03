Yes, You Can Grill A Frozen Pizza, Here's How
Frozen pizza is one of the most convenient foods to have on hand. It's quick, satisfying, and an easy go-to for busy nights or unexpected guests. Plus, there's plenty of great supermarket options to satisfy your cravings (here's our list of the 10 best and worst). While the oven might be your default cooking method, there's another way to cook your pizza: the grill. Trimell Hawkins, executive chef and culinary adviser to Current Backyard, gave us the rundown on the best way to grill your frozen pizza.
"One method I prefer is the low-and-slow method," says Hawkins. "I start the grill at about 200 degrees and cook the pizza low for about 16 to 18 minutes. Then I remove the pizza from the grill and crank the grill up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, cooking the pizza for an additional two to three minutes." While you can cook your pizza at one steady temperature, this is a great way to prevent burning your crust while still thoroughly heating the toppings. Hawkins compared this method to reverse searing a steak. "The process gives frozen pizza a crispy crust but perfectly heats and caramelizes the ingredients," he explains.
Tips when grilling frozen pizza
Failing to preheating the grill isn't just the biggest mistake that can ruin your meat. It can also ruin your pizza. Preheating will allow the pizza to cook evenly and give you a satisfying crust. Trimell Hawkins also warned that frozen pizza is more delicate as opposed to fresh. "It still needs a significant heat source, and that source should have indirect heat to prevent scorching the crust," he notes. So keep your pizza away from any direct flames when grilling. It's best to grill your pizza straight from the freezer, since thawing can leave you with a soggy crust (though depending on the pizza, defrosting also might make it better).
While you should occasionally check on your pizza while it's on the grill, it's best to keep the lid closed as much as possible. This keeps the heat in and cooks the pizza more evenly. If your grill has hot and cold spots, it's also a good idea to rotate it when checking on it. If you're adding some extra toppings to your pizza, anything like veggies or meats can be grilled alongside and topped before serving for some extra charred and caramelized flavors. So the next time you're firing up on the grill, pop a frozen pizza on for a delicious and crispy meal.