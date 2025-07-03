Yes, You Can Grill A Frozen Pizza, Here's How

Frozen pizza is one of the most convenient foods to have on hand. It's quick, satisfying, and an easy go-to for busy nights or unexpected guests. Plus, there's plenty of great supermarket options to satisfy your cravings (here's our list of the 10 best and worst). While the oven might be your default cooking method, there's another way to cook your pizza: the grill. Trimell Hawkins, executive chef and culinary adviser to Current Backyard, gave us the rundown on the best way to grill your frozen pizza.

"One method I prefer is the low-and-slow method," says Hawkins. "I start the grill at about 200 degrees and cook the pizza low for about 16 to 18 minutes. Then I remove the pizza from the grill and crank the grill up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, cooking the pizza for an additional two to three minutes." While you can cook your pizza at one steady temperature, this is a great way to prevent burning your crust while still thoroughly heating the toppings. Hawkins compared this method to reverse searing a steak. "The process gives frozen pizza a crispy crust but perfectly heats and caramelizes the ingredients," he explains.