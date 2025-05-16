The Biggest Grilling Mistake That Will Instantly Ruin Your Meat
There is something about grilling that brings a sense of satisfaction, whether or not we're conscious of it at the moment: the sound of the meat hitting the grill and making a sizzle noise. Hear it? If it's not happening when you're standing at your BBQ, it's time to make the conscious choice of turning up the heat before you start grilling. And not just to be part of the cool crowd — not preheating your grill could ruin your meat.
We turned to celebrity chef Robbie Shoults, owner of Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898, and the third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, for his expert advice. He told The Takeout that your grilling prep starts long before the meat hits the heat.
Shoults emphasized the importance of preheating the grill to the proper temperature before adding the meat. "A hot grill allows the meat to sear or char quickly, which locks in juices and helps develop a great-tasting crust," he told us. "Preheating also helps ensure a consistent, hot cooking surface, which allows for more even cooking."
Why you should always preheat your grill
Okay, so it won't be the end of the world if you do it your way, but you're missing out on some things, like getting the best results. "It's so easy to do — just get your grill fired up before you start preparing your meat to allow it to come up to temp," said chef Robbie Shoults.
If you're using a gas grill (which is better than charcoal for grilling steak), close the lid and let it heat for at least 10 to 15 minutes. If barbecuing on a charcoal grill, wait until you see a layer of white ash on the coals. Once they're covered, you're good to go.
Whether you're cooking steak, burgers, chicken, or any protein, putting the meat on a cold grill will most likely cause it to be overcooked and dry. Shoults said that visually, you'll see the difference if you don't preheat your grill. "You won't get any grill marks or sear, and the meat could stick to the grill grates," he explained. "When you don't sear your meat on hot grates, you're gonna be missing that smoky grilled flavor — which is the whole reason you're cooking out in the first place!"