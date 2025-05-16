The Biggest Grilling Mistake That Will Instantly Ruin Your Meat

There is something about grilling that brings a sense of satisfaction, whether or not we're conscious of it at the moment: the sound of the meat hitting the grill and making a sizzle noise. Hear it? If it's not happening when you're standing at your BBQ, it's time to make the conscious choice of turning up the heat before you start grilling. And not just to be part of the cool crowd — not preheating your grill could ruin your meat.

We turned to celebrity chef Robbie Shoults, owner of Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898, and the third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, for his expert advice. He told The Takeout that your grilling prep starts long before the meat hits the heat.

Shoults emphasized the importance of preheating the grill to the proper temperature before adding the meat. "A hot grill allows the meat to sear or char quickly, which locks in juices and helps develop a great-tasting crust," he told us. "Preheating also helps ensure a consistent, hot cooking surface, which allows for more even cooking."