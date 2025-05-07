For More Even Grilling, Stop Making This Critical Mistake With Your Charcoal

Despite some people calling it the easiest type of cooking, grilling poses its own challenges, especially with charcoal grills. Chief among these is the tendency for food to cook unevenly. Due to the high temperatures associated with cooking meat and other ingredients via direct heat over the hot coals, food often burns on the outside before it's cooked through. To find out how to prevent this from happening, we spoke to Scott Groth, founder of I'd Rather Be a Chef.

"Indirect heat is an important part to grilling either with gas or charcoal," Groth told The Takeout. "The idea is to create 'heat zones' to allow for greater control while cooking. Direct heat is ideal for searing and cooking thinner cuts quickly, while indirect heat is better for thicker cuts that require longer cooking times without burning."

In order to create different heat zones, you have to stop filling your entire grill with charcoal. If the whole thing is full of hot coals, you have no option but to cook your food via direct heat (invariably causing thicker cuts to cook unevenly). Instead of doing this, take Groth's advice and set up the charcoal so your grill has at least two heat zones.