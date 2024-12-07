The Juiciest Pork Chops Owe Their Flavor To One Simple Technique
Pork can be a great alternative to beef when you're trying to stretch your dollar but still want to enjoy a hearty meal. And when it comes to the hog, pork chops are choice cuts. Pork chops don't need long on the heat, which means it's easy to accidentally overcook them. No one wants a rubbery pork chop that tastes like the sole of a Nike Huarache. This simple, three-step approach will guarantee that your next batch of pork chops comes out juicy and tender enough to slide right off the bone.
The key to this cooking method is to brine your pork chops. This step pays huge dividends in terms of flavor and you'll notice a difference in texture straightaway. Brining alters meat on a molecular level as the salt breaks down muscle tissue and forces the cells to absorb more water. Brining also allows you to sear the pork chops on the stovetop without drying them out as it helps the meat retain moisture, resulting in a juicier finish. To sear your chops, place them in a hot skillet and cook on one side until they have a crispy appearance. You can then flip your pork chops and transfer the skillet to the oven to finish cooking.
How to brine pork chops
Salt is the cornerstone of a good brine as it thoroughly seasons both the inside and outside of the meat. You should note that brining and marinading are two different things. While the main objective of a marinade is to add flavor, brining is about locking in moisture and is one of the best ways to tenderize tough meat. This means that brines work especially well on thick pork cuts, while thinner chops will soak up more flavor from a marinade. You want to use a liquid as the base for your brine. Feel free to stick with water or try cider or beer.
Bring around 1 cup of fluid to a boil and whisk in 2-3 tablespoons of salt until it dissolves. Add the rest of the water to cool the solution then throw in any sugar or honey you want to use along with seasonings like dry herbs, garlic, or peppercorns. Once you've let the brine return to room temperature, you can add your pork chops and let them sit in a Ziploc bag or small dish for at least 30 minutes and up to four hours. This should ensure a succulent texture after cooking.