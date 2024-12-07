The Juiciest Pork Chops Owe Their Flavor To One Simple Technique

Pork can be a great alternative to beef when you're trying to stretch your dollar but still want to enjoy a hearty meal. And when it comes to the hog, pork chops are choice cuts. Pork chops don't need long on the heat, which means it's easy to accidentally overcook them. No one wants a rubbery pork chop that tastes like the sole of a Nike Huarache. This simple, three-step approach will guarantee that your next batch of pork chops comes out juicy and tender enough to slide right off the bone.

The key to this cooking method is to brine your pork chops. This step pays huge dividends in terms of flavor and you'll notice a difference in texture straightaway. Brining alters meat on a molecular level as the salt breaks down muscle tissue and forces the cells to absorb more water. Brining also allows you to sear the pork chops on the stovetop without drying them out as it helps the meat retain moisture, resulting in a juicier finish. To sear your chops, place them in a hot skillet and cook on one side until they have a crispy appearance. You can then flip your pork chops and transfer the skillet to the oven to finish cooking.