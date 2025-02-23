The Savvy Way To Roast Food When Your Grill Grates Are Too Full To Use

Cooking for a crowd is tough — especially when you run out of space on the grill. One solution? Cook your food right on the coals. While it might sound scary, the technique (known as dirty grilling) is a time-honored way to get a perfect sear. Admittedly, dirty grilling is aptly named. It isn't for the nervous, and yes, you might get a little ash on your steak. Still, the method is cleaner than you'd expect — and, at the very least, it's a fun thing to try.

Grillmaster Christie Vanover gave The Takeout some tips. Vanover, who started grilling competitively in 2012, currently runs Girls Can Grill. She's competed on Food Network's "BBQ Brawl," competed at the World Food Championships, and partnered with a long list of leading cookware brands. She also shares tips on her Instagram and hosts the podcast BBQ Tips.

Vanover is a big proponent of teaching everyone to grill, but she admits that dirty grilling takes skill. "Cooking food directly on the coals can be a bit tricky because the heat is so intense," she says. She's not kidding: Those coals can reach temperatures of 800 to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit. Despite the high heat, your steak (probably) won't burn to a crisp, though. Since there isn't much oxygen directly above the coals, you're actually less likely to burn the beef. That doesn't mean that dirty grilling is easy, but with a few tips and tricks you can cook a stellar steak.