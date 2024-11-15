Create More Space On Your Grill Using A Clever Empty Can Trick

Just because you have limited space does not mean you should feel limited in what and how much you can grill. So get your charcoal grill out of hibernation, wait until your briquettes get nice and toasty, and (instead of putting certain vegetables on the grill grates) you can actually wrap the food in aluminum foil and put them directly on the coals. Then replace the grates, cook your meat, and when that's done, remove the grates again and take out the vegetables (using tongs, of course). This works for super dense veggies like sweet potatoes, regular potatoes, or even corn on the cob.

Another hack that involves aluminum foil is to cut up everything you want to grill, including meat and veggies, and wrap it up in the foil to make grill pouches. You might not be able to fit everything on your grates when they're left whole, but slicing everything and making little foil bags helps make room. Finally, it stands to reason that if you're using a small grill, there's very likely little prep space nearby. You can solve that by investing in a grill cart on wheels so you have a flat surface on which to get everything ready to cook, as well as set down plates and utensils.