Instantly Make Your Grill Non-Stick With The Help Of A Raw Potato

Ah, summer — the season of sun-kissed days, barbecues filling the air with mouth-watering aromas, and the refreshing clink of ice in your favorite drink. It's the perfect time to gather with friends and family, fire up the grill, and indulge in all the deliciousness this time of year brings. Picture this: you've got vibrant veggies ready to sizzle and juicy peaches prepped to caramelize, but when it comes to grilling that delicate fresh cod, it sticks every time. Frustrating, right? But worry no more. This easy hack will transform your grilling experience and keep your food from sticking. The secret? A raw potato and a hot grill.

Preheat your grill to your desired temperature, cut the potato in half or quarters, skewer it for better grip, and rub the cut side (not the skin) on the grill grates. Voila! Your grill is now non-stick, and you're ready to enjoy perfectly grilled meals without the hassle.