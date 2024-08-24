Is Gas Or Charcoal Better For Grilling Steak?

The food world is chock full of rivalries: There's Chestnut vs. Kobayashi, Coke vs. Pepsi, Twizzlers vs. Red Vines, and of course Team Gas Grill vs. Team Charcoal. While we'll leave you to argue amongst yourselves about the first three, we do have a definitive answer as to what the best type of grill is for cooking that steak thawing in your fridge: The one that's already set up in your yard, duh, since it's a bit late to run out and buy a new one and then go through the hassle of setting it up. If that steak is still in the freezer and you're in the market for a new grill, though, which kind should you pick? We spoke with K.C. Gulbro, a restaurateur who serves as a chef ambassador for Certified Angus Beef and also co-owns Illinois eatery FoxFire and event venue Copper Fox. As it turns out, he's Team Gas all the way (well, most of the way).

Gulbro tells us, "I prefer using a gas grill for most of my meats because it's clean and easy to manage." Aside from the relative ease of operation, he also likes the fact that the gas flame doesn't influence the flavor much. As he says, "You get a true flavor of the meat you are cooking, and when marinating or seasoning, you will taste more of it" (Speaking of marinades, Gulbro feels these are only necessary when grilling certain steaks, while others are okay without them).