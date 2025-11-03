The Best Store-Bought Salsa Is So Good You'll Want To Lick The Jar Clean

Chips and salsa are a must-have for any get-together or game day watching event. But, as we found out in our ranking of 15 popular store-bought salsas, they can run the gamut between watery and flavorless to unpalatably sour. That being said, we did have an all-time winner, and it's one that gives you a pop of coriander (sorry, cilantro haters) along with a balanced freshness that the other jarred salsas don't provide.

Our top jarred salsa comes from Siete, and it's the mild version. Our taste tester said, "A (maybe controversial) shoutout to cilantro here. A lot of jarred salsas either skip it entirely or toss it in like a garnish, but this one leans all the way in. It gives the salsa a fresh, grassy lift, and the tomatoes are clean and just acidic enough while the garlic and onion show up in perfect proportion."

The tester also noted that the jalapeños give the Siete salsa just a touch of warmth without being distracting, too. One thing you'll want to note is that the texture's a bit on the thinner side, but it'll stay on a chip, and you'll want to "enjoy until the jar is licked clean."