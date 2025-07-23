15 Popular Store-Bought Salsas, Ranked Worst To Best

You can tango, you can samba, and you can mambo. But can you salsa? That's the question I'm asking 15 popular store-bought salsa brands in the article you see before you. As a Southern California native, I grew up eating a lot of Mexican food, and I know what makes a great salsa. Tomatoes blend acidity, brightness, and a gentle sweetness to form a base for chile, onion, garlic, and cilantro, and the resulting sauce is indispensable when it comes to tacos, tortas, burritos, and (for me) almost any savory dish that could use a little extra personality.

While there are many variations of salsa, I was looking for the classics: Red, tomato-based salsas in the mild-to-medium range that most people can actually find at their local supermarket. From chunky bottom-shelf Americanized kitchen stalwarts to smaller batch sauces made with fresh ingredients, I tasted the range of salsas that the market has to offer. While I did award points for authenticity (real Mexican salsa is the best there is), I was also looking for a balance between sweetness and acidity, a texture that was interesting and varied, and a balance of flavors that evoked the versatile spirit of one of the world's great condiments.