If You're Going To Put Hot Sauce On Your Eggs, Try This One

Eggs are a go-to breakfast staple, and if you're anything like me, you'll eat them for lunch and dinner, too. I'm also very much a sauce fanatic — I'm almost always looking for a sauce to put on my food. Hot sauce is my condiment of choice because it's versatile. You can put it on meat, fish, veggies, pasta, and even eggs.

For my eggs, I wanted to look for a hot sauce that wouldn't overpower them regardless of the cooking method. My philosophy was that whether fried, poached, or scrambled, it didn't matter — add some heat and the eggs get better. I had always heard that sriracha was the key to unlocking some great flavors and that you couldn't go wrong with it — well, I did.

I tried sriracha on my eggs and I absolutely hated it. The sweet and spicy flavor of the chilis just clashed with the eggs for me. So, sriracha was out. There were a lot of options still out there, each bottle with its own distinct flavor profile, from tangy and fiery to smooth and smoky. Surprisingly, not all of them worked when paired with the delicate richness of eggs. If you're tired of guessing which hot sauce will strike the right balance, this guide will break down the strengths and weaknesses of each contender, helping you make the best decision when it comes to spicy egg seasoning.