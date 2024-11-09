Rachel Ray's Tip For Using Up The Last Of Your Jarred Salsa Is Lowkey Genius

Salsa is a staple in my house, and dare I say, I don't make my own. Fortunately, I can choose from various local jarred salsa brands to dip, pour, and slather my homemade tacos in. I like a generous amount of salsa on my food, so it's not enough when there's just a dollop left at the bottom. But powerhouse chef Rachel Ray has just the tip for all of us who heavy-hand our salsa intake, and it's a good one.

Instead of tossing the little you have left, Ray suggests turning it into a salad dressing. It calls for only a few ingredients and minimal prep time, so it's a win. Add a ⅓ cup of oil in your salsa jar, then 1 cup of vinegar, whichever you prefer. Top it off with salt and ground pepper, close the jar lid, and shake it together. Once the ingredients are combined, you're good to go! No more wasted salsa, and now you have a Mexican-inspired dressing ready to enjoy for your next meal.