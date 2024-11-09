Rachel Ray's Tip For Using Up The Last Of Your Jarred Salsa Is Lowkey Genius
Salsa is a staple in my house, and dare I say, I don't make my own. Fortunately, I can choose from various local jarred salsa brands to dip, pour, and slather my homemade tacos in. I like a generous amount of salsa on my food, so it's not enough when there's just a dollop left at the bottom. But powerhouse chef Rachel Ray has just the tip for all of us who heavy-hand our salsa intake, and it's a good one.
Instead of tossing the little you have left, Ray suggests turning it into a salad dressing. It calls for only a few ingredients and minimal prep time, so it's a win. Add a ⅓ cup of oil in your salsa jar, then 1 cup of vinegar, whichever you prefer. Top it off with salt and ground pepper, close the jar lid, and shake it together. Once the ingredients are combined, you're good to go! No more wasted salsa, and now you have a Mexican-inspired dressing ready to enjoy for your next meal.
More ideas to elevate a salad with salsa
Salsa can elevate any dish with its tomato base, spices, and chunky vegetables. For a long time, I only used salsa on delicious nachos, burritos, and other things alike; man, was I missing out. There are various ways to incorporate salsa into salads; all it takes is a little imagination and some additional ingredients, and you'll have a great dish.
Because salsa is so universal, it's quite easy to make it into a creamy dressing. With 1 cup of plain 2% Greek yogurt and a teaspoon of cumin, the salsa will be transformed into a dressing that could complement just about any type of salad and protein you wish to use. If you're looking for a lighter dressing to amp up a Mexican-inspired salad, like a vinaigrette, all you'll need to do is 3 tablespoons of red wine vinegar and a ⅓ cup olive oil to add to your salsa. Once mixed, you'll wonder why you ever bought bottled dressing!