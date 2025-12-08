11 Tips For Making Cheap Cuts Of Steak Taste Better

When it comes to buying beef on a budget, what's more important than finding the cheapest cut is experimenting and discovering an inexpensive cut of steak best suited to your needs. For example, if you're looking for steak that would work well in tacos or salads, the cut you choose can be less expensive than one you would need for a great home-style steak frites.

Some steak cuts simply offer more flavor and texture than others, and all our experts were unanimous about the best options. Chef Michael Englese swears by flank steak and the humble chuck eye. For him, these cuts are versatile enough to be used in several recipes from fast, high-heat dishes to meltingly tender slow roasts. Ken Hoffman leans towards hanger, flank, skirt, and flat iron. These cuts, he says, "deliver huge steakhouse flavor without the steakhouse price." They shine whether you cook them on the grill, in cast iron, or sliced into stir-fries and salads. Chef Andrew Hunter adds skirt and flap meat to the list, because of their forgiving nature and versatility.

For home cooks, these thin cuts reach a perfect medium or medium-well the moment you achieve a good sear, according to Hunter. All they need is a good knob of flavored butter, and you have a meal worthy of a steakhouse. It pays to note that budget-friendly steaks aren't a compromise but rather an opportunity to experiment with cuts and flavors, with enough versatility to keep your dinner rotation genuinely interesting.