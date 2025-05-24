Are You Sure You're Using Your Meat Thermometer The Right Way?
Cooking meat correctly boils down to one simple task: knowing how to use a meat thermometer. Although it's a fairly simple process, it requires a little patience and a bit of finesse. As Juan Cabera, executive chef at The Restaurant at North Block shared with The Takeout, one of the keys to using a meat thermometer is inserting it at the proper angle to get an accurate reading.
"I would start by inserting the thermometer horizontally into the thickest part of the steak, avoiding bone or fat for a more accurate temperature," Cabrera told The Takeout. "Then, wait a few seconds until the temperature stabilizes. This method ensures an accurate core temperature reading without overestimating surface heat."
Using the horizontal technique is especially helpful for measuring the internal temperature of thinner pork chops, delicate lamb chops, burgers, and steaks. For bigger portions of meat, like a whole Thanksgiving turkey, or air frying an entire chicken, place the thermometer into the breast to get a better reading.
Best types of meat thermometers
When selecting a meat thermometer (which is slightly different from a candy thermometer), make sure it checks three important boxes. First, it should give accurate readings, ideally within 1 to 4 degrees Fahrenheit, depending on the thermometer style. Two solid options are a digital probe (which is the most expensive option) or an instant-read thermometer. Next, the thermometer should be easy to clean. Ideally, it only requires wiping the probe with soap and water. Finally, choose a thermometer that's made durable so it'll last for several years — maybe even decades.
"I really like Thermoworks," Cabrera shares. "It is a very good brand for a restaurant. It provides super-fast readings in one second, is water resistant, and highly accurate." He notes this brand of meat thermometer is perfect for chefs, but comes with a steep price tag depending on the model.
For home cooks, Cabrera has a more affordable recommendation. "Taylor Thermometers are great and very budget-friendly. You can get one for $19 and it is still pretty accurate and easy to use," he said. "The only thing I will mention is that the reading takes a moment to give the accurate temperature, but for the at-home chef, it works great."