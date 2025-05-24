Are You Sure You're Using Your Meat Thermometer The Right Way?

Cooking meat correctly boils down to one simple task: knowing how to use a meat thermometer. Although it's a fairly simple process, it requires a little patience and a bit of finesse. As Juan Cabera, executive chef at The Restaurant at North Block shared with The Takeout, one of the keys to using a meat thermometer is inserting it at the proper angle to get an accurate reading.

"I would start by inserting the thermometer horizontally into the thickest part of the steak, avoiding bone or fat for a more accurate temperature," Cabrera told The Takeout. "Then, wait a few seconds until the temperature stabilizes. This method ensures an accurate core temperature reading without overestimating surface heat."

Using the horizontal technique is especially helpful for measuring the internal temperature of thinner pork chops, delicate lamb chops, burgers, and steaks. For bigger portions of meat, like a whole Thanksgiving turkey, or air frying an entire chicken, place the thermometer into the breast to get a better reading.