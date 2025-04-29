The Safety Mistake You're Probably Making When Air Frying Chicken

Using a meat thermometer is the safest way to check that your air-fried chicken is fully cooked, but if you don't have one on hand, there are a few visual cues to look out for. If you cut through the thickest part of your chicken, you should see white meat and clear juices coming out. If the meat is still pink, or the juices are red, this is a sign it probably hasn't reached a safe internal temperature and needs more time. Keep in mind, if your chicken is undercooked, you should wash the utensils you used to check on the meat before using them again.

It's also good to have a rough time frame for how long your chicken will take to cook. Air-fried sliced chicken breast needs around 10 to 13 minutes, wings can take up to 20 minutes, and a whole chicken can take around an hour. Another way to check doneness on bone-in cuts like chicken wings is to see whether they have some flexibility in the joints — a sign that they are cooked. Checking the internal color of the meat is still necessary though and, in our opinion, so is investing in a meat thermometer.